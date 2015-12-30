No. 4 Maryland 70, Penn State 64

Freshman center Diamond Stone came off the bench to score 32 of his career-high 39 points in the second half as No. 4 Maryland rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Penn State 70-64 on Wednesday in the Big Ten opener for both schools at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

Penn State guard Shep Garner had 12 of his 17 points in the first half, forward Brandon Taylor scored 15 points and forward Payton Banks added 12 as unranked Penn State put a scare into the Big Ten preseason favorites.

Maryland guard Melo Trimble (10 points) tied the score at 60 on a 3-pointer with 3:47 left. Stone, who had 12 rebounds, made two free throws to give the Terps a 64-62 lead with 2:12 left.

The freshman hit two more shots from foul line with 1:22 left to make it 66-62. Forward Robert Carter Jr. (11 points) hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to make it 69-64 and seal the win.

Penn State (9-5, 0-1) took a 33-23 lead early in the second half on a basket by Banks. But Maryland went on a 10-0 run to tie the score at 33 on a layup by Stone with 17:27 left.

Penn State responded and led 46-40 with 11:50 to go and built the margin to 58-45 with just under six minutes left before Maryland staged its comeback on the broad shoulders of Stone, a five-star recruit from Wisconsin.

The Terps (12-1, 1-0), who shot just 25 percent from the field in the first half, have won six games in a row since a loss at North Carolina on Dec. 1.

Maryland guard Rasheed Suliamon was averaging 10.8 points per game but was held scoreless in the first half.

The Nittany Lions led 28-19 with 1:20 left in the first half on a layup by Taylor. Penn State was up 31-23 at halftime after Garner made two free throws in the closing seconds of the half.