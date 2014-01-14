Preview: Penn State at Michigan

Michigan has shown much resolve during its five-game win streak while Penn State has done just the opposite in its four-game skid. The Wolverines, who host the Nittany Lions on Tuesday, have coasted in two victories at home, but won by three points or fewer in their other three contests. Michigan lost center Mitch McGary (back) indefinitely right before its run and got a scare three games later when Glenn Robinson III suffered a right leg injury during a three-point win at Minnesota.

The Wolverines survived another nail-biter in Thursday’s 71-70 victory at Nebraska, getting a late bucket and watching the Cornhuskers come up short at the rim twice in the final seconds. Penn State, which has dropped its first four league games for the second straight year, has outscored its Big Ten foes 149-136 in the first half, but has been humbled 166-110 over the final 20 minutes. “We (play well) in spurts, but we don’t do it for 40 minutes. That’s why (we’re) 0-4,” coach Patrick Chambers told reporters.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (9-8, 0-4 Big Ten): Do-everything guard Tim Frazier did not record an assist or steal for only the second time in his career against Indiana and fouled out for the second straight game – matching his total entering the season. “He’s a fifth-year senior; he has to know better … he has to be smarter than that,” Chambers told reporters. D.J. Newbill, who leads the team and ranks fifth in the conference in scoring, broke out of a minor offensive slump with 24 points against Indiana after totaling seven over his previous two contests.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (11-4, 3-0): Freshman guard Derrick Walton Jr. hit a shot from beyond half-court before the break and the game-winning layup Thursday, showing the same knack to deliver in the clutch as the man the Wolverines hope he can replace (Trey Burke). Jon Horford had assumed most of the production left behind by the absence of McGary over the previous four games, but Jordan Morgan stepped up with a season-high 15 points against Nebraska. “(Morgan) can get things done; he just needs to have confidence. Jordan was really good,” coach John Beilein said.

TIP-INS

1. The Wolverines are 38-3 at home over the last three seasons.

2. Penn State has led at halftime 13 times, but is only 7-6 in those games.

3. Michigan, which has not turned the ball over more than 13 times in any contest, has committed 10 or fewer in each game during its winning streak.

PREDICTION: Michigan 75, Penn State 67