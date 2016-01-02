Preview: Penn State at Michigan

Michigan looks to extend its winning streak to a season-high six games when it hosts Penn State on Saturday. The Wolverines ended the non-conference slate in impressive style as they posted four straight victories by an average margin of 39.2 points before downing Illinois 78-68 on the road Wednesday to win their fifth consecutive Big Ten opener.

Michigan has drained 27 3-pointers in its last two games and hopes to continue its hot shooting from outside by beating Penn State for the eighth time in the last nine meetings. Penn State fell short in its upset bid of fourth-ranked Maryland as it dropped a 70-64 decision in its conference opener on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions held a 13-point lead with less than seven minutes remaining but stumbled down the stretch to fall to their ninth defeat in their last 10 Big Ten road games. “We had them down but we need to learn how to put teams away,” Penn State head coach Pat Chambers told reporters. “Maryland showed why they are ranked number four in the country and are one of the best teams in the Big Ten.”

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (9-4, 0-1 Big Ten): Shep Garner scored 12 of his team-leading 17 points in the first half against the Terrapins to finish in double figures for the 11th time this season. Brandon Taylor added 15 points and 10 rebounds to record his third double-double of the season while Peyton Banks collected 12 points and eight boards to finish with at least four rebounds in nine straight games. The Nittany Lions held Maryland to a season-low 25 percent from the floor and have limited five of their last six opponents to under 38 percent shooting from the field.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (11-3, 1-0): Mark Donnal had the best game of his career as he exploded for 26 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in the win over the Fighting Illini. Caris LeVert continued his recent surge as he added 22 points and tied a career-high with 10 assists to finish with his second double-double in his last four games. “Caris gave me some awesome assists that helped me get some easy baskets early,” Donnal told reporters. “That helped obviously and we played off each other pretty well all night.”

TIP-INS

1. Michigan leads the all-time series 31-12.

2. LeVert is averaging 20 points, 7.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds over his last three games.

3. Penn State has scored at least 30 points in the paint in seven straight games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 76, Penn State 69