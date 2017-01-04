Preview: Penn State at Michigan

Michigan looks to continue its recent dominance of Penn State when it hosts the Nittany Lions in Big Ten play on Wednesday. The Wolverines have won five consecutive meetings, including a 79-72 victory in Ann Arbor last season, and hope to notch their eighth straight home victory in the series while handing John Beilein his 200th win at Michigan.

The Wolverines dropped an 86-83 overtime decision to Iowa on New Year's Day after letting a lead slip away in final 30 seconds of regulation, but hope to earn their first conference win of the season by improving to 9-1 at Crisler Center. Penn State bounced back from an 87-77 loss to Northwestern in its Big Ten opener by beating Rutgers 60-47 on Sunday. The Nittany Lions have dropped 15 of their last 18 conference road games since the 2014-15 campaign, but are 3-0 in true road contests this season, and hope to notch their first victory in Ann Arbor since a 55-51 triumph on Feb. 20, 2010. Penn State is 6-0 when holding its opponents to fewer than 70 points and strives to put the defensive clamps on the Wolverines, who are averaging 88 points over their last three home games.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (9-6, 1-1 Big Ten): Payton Banks matched a career high with five 3-pointers en route to 20 points and Tony Carr added 15 to lift the Nittany Lions past Rutgers. Shep Garner was held scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting from the floor as he was one of a number of Penn State players battling flu-like symptoms and still needs 15 points to become the 32nd player in program history to reach 1,000 for his career. "Our culture and what these kids are all about really shined through," Penn State coach Patrick Chambers told reporters. "We had every excuse in the book to mail it in and pack it in."

ABOUT MICHIGAN (10-4, 0-1): D.J. Wilson continues to be a revelation in his sophomore season as he set a career high with 28 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in the loss to Iowa to register his third double-double of the season. "He's still learning and he's really coachable," Beilein told reporters. "He really understands and that's what makes him better." Duncan Robinson added 15 points while Derrick Walton Jr. scored 13 points and dished out three assists to pull within four of passing Manny Harris (366) in 10th place on the program's all-time list.

TIP-INS

1. The Wolverines have won 10 of the last 11 meetings with the Nittany Lions.

2. Michigan is ranked second nationally in fewest turnovers per game (9.4).

3. Penn State F Mike Watkins leads the Big Ten in total blocks (47).

PREDICTION: Michigan 81, Penn State 68