Michigan 80, Penn State 67: Nik Stauskas scored 21 points as the host Wolverines remained undefeated in Big Ten play with a victory over the Nittany Lions.

Freshman Derrick Walton Jr. registered a career-high 16 points for Michigan (12-4, 4-0 Big Ten), which opened league play with four straights wins for the first time since 2002-03. Glenn Robinson III contributed 15 points and Jon Horford had 11 to round out the Wolverines in double figures.

Tim Frazier and D.J. Newbill poured in 17 points apiece for Penn State (9-9, 0-5), which has lost its first five league contests for the second straight season. Donovon Jack added 12 points for the Nittany Lions.

Walton tallied the first eight points of the game while Robinson scored seven straight to stretch the margin to 37-23 with about three minutes left in the first half after Penn State had closed to within four. Frazier converted a three-point play late in the first half and added a pair of layups after intermission as the Nittany Lions stormed back to trim their deficit to two.

Penn State trailed 47-45 with about 15 minutes remaining on John Johnson’s jumper and got another basket from Newbill on its next possession, but the Wolverines responded with the next nine points and capped the spurt with an alley-oop dunk from Caris LeVert to Robinson. The Nittany Lions, who managed only one field goal over the final 5:58, could get no closer than eight points thereafter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stauskas, a sophomore, amassed his highest point total in 23 regular-season or post-season conference games. … Penn State has been outscored by an average of 12.4 points in the second half during its losing streak. … Michigan, which finished with a season-low six turnovers, improved to 39-3 at home over the last three seasons.