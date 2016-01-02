EditorsNote: Adds photo

No. 1 Michigan State rebounds after first loss

MINNEAPOLIS - After a lousy end to 2015 for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, the new year is looking better already.

Guard Bryn Forbes led the way with 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field as the top-ranked Spartans bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 69-61 victory over Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans (14-1, 1-1 Big Ten) took advantage of cold shooting by the Golden Gophers to open a double-digit lead in the second half and hold off their late rally. Forward Matt Costello added 17 points and 15 rebounds for Michigan State, which will likely lose the No. 1 ranking on Monday after falling at Iowa earlier in the week.

Related Coverage Preview: Penn State at Michigan

The week began with Izzo’s 90-year-old father Carl passing away, followed by the loss at Iowa and a team trip to Texas to watch the NCAA football semifinals, where the Spartans were blanked by Alabama. Izzo’s players presented him with the game ball after the win in Minneapolis.

“I feel bad for him that he has to go through that right now, especially during the season,” Forbes said. “I don’t know what it’s like, but I know it can’t be easy. I‘m just happy that guys showed that they care, with the game ball.”

Guard Nate Mason paced Minnesota (6-8, 0-2) with 16 points as the Golden Gophers lost for the sixth time in seven games. Minnesota missed 10 straight shots from the field in the second half as Michigan State turned a one-point lead into a 53-43 lead with 9:39 remaining.

Forward Joey King scored seven points late for the Golden Gophers, helping whittle the Spartans’ lead to 63-61 with two minutes to play. Michigan State scored the final six points, including four free throws in the final 30 seconds.

“We found a way to win and I thought tonight at least we competed. At Iowa, I did not think we competed, and that was disappointing,” said Izzo, who was leaving from Minneapolis to attend his father’s funeral. “Maybe we’re on the road to the right spot here. We’ve got a lot of work to do to be the team that I think we can be.”

Michigan State led 32-29 at halftime, getting seven first-half points apiece from Forbes and Costello. Forbes had the hot hand early, scoring seven of the Spartans’ first nine points.

“Costello was really, really good today,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. “Bryn Forbes was really, really good. They made senior plays when they needed to. We made a couple mistakes at the end defensively, but our guys showed fight.”

Minnesota freshman guard Kevin Dorsey Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to pull the Golden Gophers within three at the break. Gophers freshman guard Jordan Murphy finished with 14 points.

“I think it’s one of our best games as a team, personally,” Murphy said. “I don’t know what coach thinks. I guess we’ll find out tomorrow. That was some of the best basketball we’ve played yet. We grew up a lot during that game, and I think that some of the young guys stepped up.”

It was the second consecutive big game and the sixth time in double figures for Costello, who scored 17 against Iowa.

“It was huge,” Costello said. “If we start out the Big Ten 0-2, we knew it was going to be really difficult to win the league, so we had to get our first win. And with how soft we played against Iowa, we had to get it turned around today.”

NOTES: Saturday’s game marked the 22nd time Minnesota faced the top-ranked team in the nation and the first under third-year coach Richard Pitino. The Golden Gophers upset No. 1 Indiana at home in 2013. ... Michigan State was playing its second game without leading scorer Denzel Valentine, who averaged better than 18 points per game in the nonconference season. Valentine, who had a minor knee surgery, is expected back next week. ... The Spartans are off until Thursday when they host Illinois in their Big Ten home opener. Minnesota travels to Penn State on Tuesday.