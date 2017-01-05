Michigan rallies past Penn State

Senior captains Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton each scored 14 points to help Michigan overcome a 14-point second-half deficit and earn a 72-69 victory over Penn State in a Big 10 contest Wednesday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Junior D.J. Wilson and sophomore Moritz Wagner each added 12 points for the Wolverines (11-4, 1-1), who helped coach John Beilein earn his 200th win at Michigan.

Related Coverage Preview: Penn State at Michigan

Freshman Lamar Stevens scored 16 points and junior Shep Garner added 12 points for the Nittany Lions (9-7, 1-2), who led 36-29 at halftime and built its lead to 14 points at 54-40 with 12:41 remaining.

But the Wolverines went on a 12-1 run to cut the Penn State lead to 55-52 with 8:35 left and took its first lead since it was 7-6 when Walton hit Wilson for an alley-oop with 3:29 remaining to put Michigan ahead 62-61.

The Wolverines took a 68-63 lead with 56.6 seconds left on a jumper by Irvin before Nittany Lions sophomore Josh Reaves hit a 3-pointer to pull Penn State within 68-66 with 46.6 seconds remaining.

Following a Michigan turnover with 24.2 seconds to go, the Nittany Lions had a chance to tie or win the game, but freshman Tony Carr missed a 3-pointer with less than 14 seconds remaining that was rebounded by Walton.

With 12.5 seconds left, Walton hit both free throws to give the Wolverines a 70-66 lead.

Penn State closed to within 70-69 with 5.2 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Garner, but Irvin was fouled on the ensuing inbound pass and hit two free throws with 4.0 seconds remaining to give Michigan a 72-69 lead.

A desperation shot from half-court by Carr missed badly as the horn expired.

The Nittany Lions outrebounded the Wolverines 38-27, but committed 14 turnovers that led to 20 Michigan points.