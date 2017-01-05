FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan rallies past Penn State
January 5, 2017 / 4:06 AM / 8 months ago

Michigan rallies past Penn State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michigan rallies past Penn State

Senior captains Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton each scored 14 points to help Michigan overcome a 14-point second-half deficit and earn a 72-69 victory over Penn State in a Big 10 contest Wednesday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Junior D.J. Wilson and sophomore Moritz Wagner each added 12 points for the Wolverines (11-4, 1-1), who helped coach John Beilein earn his 200th win at Michigan.

Related Coverage

Freshman Lamar Stevens scored 16 points and junior Shep Garner added 12 points for the Nittany Lions (9-7, 1-2), who led 36-29 at halftime and built its lead to 14 points at 54-40 with 12:41 remaining.

But the Wolverines went on a 12-1 run to cut the Penn State lead to 55-52 with 8:35 left and took its first lead since it was 7-6 when Walton hit Wilson for an alley-oop with 3:29 remaining to put Michigan ahead 62-61.

The Wolverines took a 68-63 lead with 56.6 seconds left on a jumper by Irvin before Nittany Lions sophomore Josh Reaves hit a 3-pointer to pull Penn State within 68-66 with 46.6 seconds remaining.

Following a Michigan turnover with 24.2 seconds to go, the Nittany Lions had a chance to tie or win the game, but freshman Tony Carr missed a 3-pointer with less than 14 seconds remaining that was rebounded by Walton.

With 12.5 seconds left, Walton hit both free throws to give the Wolverines a 70-66 lead.

Penn State closed to within 70-69 with 5.2 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Garner, but Irvin was fouled on the ensuing inbound pass and hit two free throws with 4.0 seconds remaining to give Michigan a 72-69 lead.

A desperation shot from half-court by Carr missed badly as the horn expired.

The Nittany Lions outrebounded the Wolverines 38-27, but committed 14 turnovers that led to 20 Michigan points.

