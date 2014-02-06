Preview: Penn State at Michigan State

Eighth-ranked Michigan State did not have a lot of luck outside of conference play over the weekend but is looking to get right back into a winning streak when it returns to Big Ten action by hosting Penn State on Thursday. The Spartans headed to New York for a showcase against Georgetown at Madison Square Garden on Saturday and the loss of Adreian Payne and Branden Dawson appeared to catch up with the team. The Nittany Lions are winners of three straight.

Penn State shocked Ohio State in overtime the last time it took to the road Jan. 29 and is gaining confidence with each victory. “We were 0-6 a couple of weeks ago,” Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers told reporters. “What these kids have done to turn this around is just kept working, kept digging, kept getting better and they really just bought into what we’re doing.” Part of that 0-6 start in Big Ten play for Penn State was a 79-63 home loss to Michigan State in the conference opener Dec. 31.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PENN STATE (12-10, 3-6 Big Ten): The Nittany Lions are enjoying their first three-game win streak in the Big Ten since 2009 behind the play of D.J. Newbill, who is averaging 20 points in that span. “We are definitely on a high right now,” Newbill said. “We’re playing some great basketball. The main secret to our success is that we are helping each other out. We are making mistakes but we are not pointing fingers.” Newbill scored 25 points in the win at Ohio State and provided help on the interior with seven rebounds as Penn State outrebounded Purdue in a 79-68 triumph on Sunday.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (19-3, 8-1): The Spartans dominated the boards 45-26 in the first meeting with the Nittany Lions, with Payne and Dawson combining for 19 rebounds and 25 points. Payne (foot) sat out the last six games but is close to a return and could be on the floor for limited minutes Thursday. Dawson (hand) is further away and his absence has been felt with Michigan State going 1-2 over the last three games. Coach Tom Izzo questioned his team’s toughness in the absence of Payne and Dawson after getting outrebounded and beat up inside in Saturday’s 64-60 loss to Georgetown.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State G Gary Harris is averaging 20.6 points on 54 percent shooting in the last five games.

2. The Spartans have won 19 of 20 meetings between the schools in East Lansing, Mich.

3. The Nittany Lions have held their last four opponents to a combined 37 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 71, Penn State 65