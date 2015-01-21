Preview: Penn State at Michigan State

Michigan State has been far from its usual dominant self this season, but better days could be just around the corner. After delivering what coach Tom Izzo called an “awful” effort over the weekend, the Spartans begin a 10-game stretch in which they will face only unranked opponents on Wednesday when they host Penn State. Michigan State fell to 1-5 against current top-25 foes following Saturday’s 75-59 loss at then-No. 11 Maryland – the team’s largest margin of defeat since 2011.

”One of the poorer performances by a Michigan State team. … that was an inept performance by us on a big stage. That doesn’t happen very often and that falls on me,” Izzo told the Detroit Free Press after his Spartans were outscored 33-9 beyond the arc and 20-4 from the foul line. After setting a school record with 12 nonconference victories and entering league play on a 10-game winning streak, the Nittany Lions have dropped five in a row and find themselves as the only winless team in Big Ten action. Penn State’s most recent setback was probably the most excruciating during the losing streak as the Nittany Lions lost a late lead in regulation and fell 84-77 at home in overtime to Purdue.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (12-6, 0-5 Big Ten): D.J. Newbill – the nation’s fifth-leading scorer at 21.7 points – did about everything in his power to end the Nittany Lions’ conference woes, scoring a career-high 37 points in Saturday’s defeat – including 29 after intermission. The point total was the eighth-highest mark in school history and the most scored by a Penn State player since Bob Weiss poured in 38 against Duke in 1965. After holding their 13 nonconference opponents to 37.8 percent from the field, the Nittany Lions have allowed their Big Ten foes to shoot 48.2 percent.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (12-6, 3-2): In Izzo’s opinion, one of the mixed blessings to come out of the loss at Maryland was the emergence of freshman Javon Bess, who played a career-high 22 minutes in his first career start. ”I thought Javon competed better than everybody on our team. … I’ll see if I can clone him and he might start at two positions next week,” Izzo told the Free Press. Branden Dawson (11.5 points, 9.5 boards) – the Big Ten’s leading rebounder – played without a brace on his left hand for the first time since he fractured his wrist on Dec. 17.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State has won 33 of 40 meetings between the schools, including 20 of 21 at home.

2. Newbill has scored 30.8 percent of his team’s 1,268 points.

3. Dawson is averaging 11.6 boards in conference play, posting four of his five double-digit rebounding efforts this season over that span.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 76, Penn State 66