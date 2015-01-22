Michigan State 66, Penn State 60: Branden Dawson tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks as the host Spartans held off the pesky Nittany Lions.

Gavin Schilling posted his second career double-double with 11 points and 10 boards for Michigan State (13-6, 4-2 Big Ten), which improved to 34-7 against Penn State. Denzel Valentine chipped in with 11 points while Travis Trice and Matt Costello contributed 10 apiece for the Spartans.

D.J. Newbill led the way with 18 of his 27 points in the second half for the Nittany Lions (12-7, 0-6), who has dropped four conference games by six points or fewer or in overtime during their six-game losing streak. Brandon Taylor had 10 points and was the only other Penn State player to finish in double figures.

Michigan State scored 10 of the game’s first 12 points and never trailed, but the Spartans were unable to shake the Nittany Lions, who pulled even for the first time at 37-37 with 12:17 to go on a free throw by Taylor. Despite committing 10 second-half turnovers, Penn State forged six more ties thereafter –the last coming at 51-51 – before Valentine hit a jumper to put Michigan State in front for good with just over four minutes left.

Jordan Dickerson was whistled for an offensive foul on the other end and Penn State coach Patrick Chambers drew a technical foul for arguing the call during the final media timeout, which led to a free throw from Valentine, a 3-pointer by Bryn Forbes on the ensuing possession and breakaway layup from Trice. The Nittany Lions rattled off the next five points to close within 59-56 with 1 ½ minutes remaining before Costello and Trice dashed Penn State’s hopes with a bucket apiece down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan State played its 400th game at the Breslin Center, improving to 348-52 all-time at the venue. … Penn State has dropped 21 of 22 in East Lansing. … Dawson’s three blocks gave him 101 for his career, allowing him to join Draymond Green and Adreian Payne as the only players in Spartan history with 1,000 career points and 100 career blocks.