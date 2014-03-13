Preview: Penn State vs. Minnesota

Perhaps no team in Indianapolis has more to gain this week than Minnesota, which will try to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume starting with Thursday’s first-round game at the Big Ten tournament. The sixth-seeded Golden Gophers sport the nation’s seventh-best strength of schedule, but figure to be squarely on the bubble thanks to their uneven play in conference action. Minnesota helped its cause with Sunday’s 81-63 victory over the Nittany Lions for its second win in three games.

Working against the Gophers is the fact they have been unable to string together back-to-back victories since defeating Purdue and Penn State – two of the bottom three teams in the Big Ten – in early January. The tenth-seeded Nittany Lions finished 6-12 in league action to match their conference win total from their first two seasons under coach Patrick Chambers and proved they have the ability to pull an upset or two by sweeping Ohio State. The winner of this contest will face second-seeded Wisconsin in Friday’s quarterfinals.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PENN STATE (15-16): The Nittany Lions, who finished 11th in the conference in scoring defense (71.2), returned to normal one game after posting their best defensive effort against a major program in 62 years during last Thursday’s 59-32 home win over Northwestern. Penn State allowed 80 points for the third time in six contests in Sunday’s 81-63 loss at Minnesota, falling to 2-11 when it gives up more than 78 points. Despite their recent defensive shortcomings, nine of the Nittany Lions’ league games were decided by a combined 25 points, including six contests decided by three or fewer points.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (19-12): The Gophers lost eight of their final 11 contests, including setbacks to Northwestern and Purdue – the 11th- and 12th-seeded teams at this event. Over that same stretch, opponents have shot 39.1 percent from the 3-point line – a mark that would be tied for the sixth-worst mark in Division I if prorated over the course of a full season. The offense has been erratic over the last six games, scoring 81 or more points twice and 54 or fewer in the other four contests.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota defeated Penn State in both previous meetings in the Big Ten tournament and is 23-6 all-time against the Nittany Lions (not including results vacated by the Gophers from 1994-99).

2. Penn State is 12-44 – including 0-2 in the conference tournament – against league foes since Chambers took over prior to the start of the 2011-12 season.

3. G Austin Hollins will break Rodney Williams’s school record with his 135th career game Thursday.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 72, Penn State 67