Preview: Penn State at Minnesota

Minnesota is stumbling toward the end of the regular season and has worked its way off the NCAA Tournament at-large bubble. The Golden Gophers will try to avoid having to play on the first day of the Big Ten tournament when they host Penn State in the regular-season finale on Sunday. The Nittany Lions are locked into the No. 13 spot in the Big Ten while Minnesota is trying to avoid finishing in the No. 11 slot.

The bottom four finishers in the Big Ten play on Wednesday and the Golden Gophers are a half-game ahead of 11th-place Northwestern, which owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. Losses on the road to teams below it in the standings have doomed Minnesota, including a 63-58 setback at Penn State on Jan. 28 in which Andre Hollins was the only Gophers player to score in double figures. The Nittany Lions have won only once in nine games since that victory and will be trying to snap a six-game slide.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (15-15, 3-14 Big Ten): The Nittany Lions have allowed at least 75 points four times in the last six games and are highly motivated to close out the season strong. “It would be huge (to finish strong),” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers told reporters. “I think going to Minnesota on senior night, they’ve really taken it to us. It would mean everything to go there, compete and give ourselves a chance. It would give us some confidence heading into the Big Ten (Tournament). The Nittany Lions have yet to win on the road in Big Ten play and have not won away from home since a 73-69 triumph at Marshall on Dec. 6.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (17-13, 6-11): The Gophers went 11-2 in the non-conference portion of the schedule but dropped five straight to begin Big Ten play and never really recovered. A brief surge in the middle of conference play has been erased by a stretch of four losses in five games, and Minnesota suffered its second straight home loss in a 73-63 setback against Wisconsin on Thursday. “We just need to keep our heads up,” guard Nate Mason told reporters. “We need to get ready for Sunday and get ready for the Big Ten Tournament. We need to stay positive.”

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota G DeAndre Mathieu leads the Big Ten in steals (2.0) and has 23 assists against two turnovers in the last nine games.

2. Penn State is trying to sweep the season series against the Golden Gophers for only the second time (2011).

3. Nittany Lions G D.J. Newbill is 13-of-40 from the field in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 75, Penn State 62