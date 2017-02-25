Preview: Penn State at Minnesota

Minnesota, one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, looks to extend its winning streak to seven games when it hosts Penn State in a Saturday afternoon contest. The Golden Gophers sit in a three-way tie with Northwestern and Michigan State for fourth place in the league standings, while the Nittany Lions are looking to snap a two-game skid.

Penn State has dropped four of its last six, though among those setbacks were a triple-overtime loss at Indiana, a two-point defeat to Rutgers and an overtime heartbreaker against No. 14 Purdue on Tuesday. Tony Carr (12.9 points, four assists) leads the way offensively for the young Nittany Lions, who start three freshmen - including Lamar Stevens (12.5, 5.8 rebounds), who is averaging 18.2 points over his last six contests. Minnesota has caught fire after suffering through a five-game losing streak - one at Penn State - that looked as if it was going to doom the team's postseason hopes. But coach Richard Pitino's squad has been perfect this month - thanks in part to the play of Nate Mason (15.1 points, 5.3 assists) and Amir Coffey (12.3 points), who have led the Golden Gophers' balanced attack.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (14-14, 6-9 Big Ten): While coach Pat Chambers certainly is working on winning this season, he's also very optimistic about the future of the Nittany Lions, considering he doesn't have a single senior on his roster. Chambers has been emphasizing consistency to his team, as Penn State seems to play entirely different from game to game and half to half, as shown by a loss to last-place Rutgers and a win over nationally ranked Maryland in back-to-back contests. The season has had the growing pains that are to be expected from such a young squad, but also the lessons that Chambers hopes his team learns and can apply the rest of this campaign and beyond.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (21-7, 9-6): While Mason, Coffey and sophomore Jordan Murphy garner a lot of headlines, it may be sophomore guard Dupree McBrayer who is the biggest key to the Golden Gophers' resurgence. McBrayer has played a number of roles this season, starting the first 19 contests before moving to a bench role and playing fewer minutes. While he's struggled a bit at times offensively while playing as a reserve, McBrayer - who has upped his scoring average from 5.9 points last season to 10.7 this campaign - looks to be hitting his stride, averaging 16.5 in his last two contests while going 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Carr needs three assists to break the Penn State freshman record of 114 set by Ben Luber in 2003-04.

2. Minnesota C Reggie Lynch leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally with 3.1 blocks per game.

3. The Golden Gophers lead the all-time series 24-10, but the NIttany Lions are riding a four-game winning streak.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 74, Penn State 62