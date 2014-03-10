(Updated: CHANGES Penn State rebounding edge to 27-26 in Game Notebook)

Minnesota 81, Penn State 63: DeAndre Mathieu and Maurice Walker scored 16 points apiece as the host Golden Gophers knocked off the Nittany Lions in Big Ten play.

Austin Hollins added 14 points as Minnesota (19-12, 8-10) jumped out to an early 20-point lead and clinched the No. 7 seed for this week’s conference tournament. Maverick Ahanmisi and Andre Hollins tallied 13 points apiece.

D.J. Newbill scored 24 points and Tim Frazier added 14 for Penn State (15-16, 6-12). The Nittany Lions will be the No. 10 seed and will again play the Golden Gophers in Thursday’s opening round of the Big Ten tourney.

Penn State was 1-of-8 from the field and committed six turnovers over the first eight-plus minutes as the Golden Gophers dominated from the outset. Minnesota ran off 13 straight points to a 23-3 lead and owned a 38-24 advantage at the break.

The Nittany Lions again trailed by 14 early in the second half before the Golden Gophers rolled off 11 straight to take a 51-26 lead on Walker’s three-point play with 14:02 to play. Newbill scored 10 points during a 17-1 run that saw Penn State trail 55-46 with nine minutes left before Minnesota resumed control.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Golden Gophers improve to 18-2 at home against Penn State. … F Ross Travis grabbed nine rebounds as the Nittany Lions recorded a 27-26 edge on the boards. … Minnesota shot 55.6 percent from the field and went 24-of-29 from the free-throw line.