Lynch, Minnesota swats away Penn State

Blocking shots is Minnesota center Reggie Lynch's specialty. But they often come with a price: fouls.

On Saturday in Minneapolis, however, Lynch recorded 11 blocks, setting a Minnesota single-season record, and committed zero fouls for the first time all season as the Golden Gophers beat Penn State 81-71 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Lynch, who broke a 34-year-old team record, now has 95 blocks on the season. He is third in the nation in blocks per game.

The Golden Gophers (22-7, 10-6 Big Ten), who won their seventh straight, entered the game in a three-way tie with Michigan State and Northwestern in the race for the fourth seed -- and first- and second-round byes -- in the Big Ten tournament, which begins March 8 in Washington.

Minnesota held a double-digit lead for most of the second half and avenged a January loss to the Nittany Lions (14-15, 6-10) in which the Gophers were held to 50 points.

Jordan Murphy, who had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Golden Gophers, has averaged 15.5 points and 14 boards over his past six games. Nate Mason -- 16 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists -- just missed getting Minnesota's first triple-double in more than 40 years.

Freshman Tony Carr led Penn State with 20 points and seven assists. Shep Garner added 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Nittany Lions, who were held to 35.5 percent field goal shooting.

Mason made four 3-pointers as Minnesota took a 39-28 lead at halftime. Mason also grabbed six rebounds for the Gophers, who committed just five fouls in the half.

Minnesota had five first half blocks, including six by Lynch, and held a 28-21 rebounding advantage. Penn State shot just over 30 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, but made five of 11 3-point tries.

Minnesota hosts Nebraska on Thursday in its final home game of the season before finishing at No. 16 Wisconsin on Saturday. Penn State returns home to face Ohio State on Tuesday.