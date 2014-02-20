Preview: Penn State at Nebraska

Nebraska has put itself in contention for an NCAA Tournament bid as it tries to notch a four-game win streak in conference play for the first since 1999 when Penn State visits Thursday. The Cornhuskers won at No. 14 Michigan State on Sunday for their fifth victory in six games and they have won four in a row at home in the Big Ten after a loss to Michigan. Penn State has dropped three of its last four after winning three consecutive games and the Nittany Lions are 2-4 on the road in the league.

Terran Petteway was named the Big Ten’s co-player of the week Monday for Nebraska, which has allowed an average of 52.7 points and 36 percent shooting during its win streak. “I think there are certain moments in time that you have to define yourself,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles told reporters. “I really believe in this group. We’re coming together and figuring things out.” The Cornhuskers must contain two of the league’s top eight scorers in guards D.J. Newbill and Tim Frazier.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PENN STATE (13-13, 4-9 Big Ten): The Nittany Lions are last in the Big Ten in scoring defense (72.3), but Newbill ranks fourth in scoring at 17.4 points per contest and Frazier eighth (15.9) while leading the Big Ten in assists (5.9). Penn State needs more consistency from its supporting players to make an impact down the stretch. Brandon Taylor leads the team with 38 makes from 3-point range and averages 9.7 points – 13.8 in four Big Ten wins -- and Ross Travis chips in with 9.3 points and a team-best 6.8 boards per game.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (14-10, 6-6): Petteway poured in 23 points and the Cornhuskers turned the ball over only five times while holding Michigan State to 34 percent shooting in a 60-51 victory. Petteway averages 17.7 points - second in the Big Ten - and Shavon Shields contributes 11.8 points and a team-high 5.4 rebounds per game. Florida transfer Walter Pitchford is averaging 12.3 points over the last six games, including a career-high 18 against Michigan State, and has made 15-of-30 from behind the 3-point arc over the last seven games.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State scored 11 of the final 14 points for a 58-54 victory over visiting Nebraska on Jan. 23 to even the all-time series at 4-4.

2. Frazier needs seven rebounds to become the first Penn State player with at least 1,000 points, 600 assists and 500 boards.

3. Nebraska F David Rivers made his first start Sunday since Nov. 30, recording six points and matching his career high with seven rebounds for the second straight game.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 68, Penn State 58