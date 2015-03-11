Preview: Penn State vs. Nebraska

A loss to Penn State just over a month ago set off Nebraska’s longest losing streak in recent memory. The 12th-seeded Cornhuskers, who kick off the Big Ten tournament Wednesday in first-round action at Chicago versus the No. 13 seed Nittany Lions, improved to 5-5 in conference play following a 76-60 victory over Northwestern on Feb. 3. Nebraska dropped a 56-43 decision at Penn State four days later, beginning an eight-game skid that is the school’s worst since a nine-game slide in 2002-03.

The only single-digit losses over that span came in two games against Maryland, which downed the Cornhuskers 64-61 on Sunday. The Nittany Lions ended their own run of futility at Minnesota over the weekend, snapping a six-game losing streak when Big Ten scoring champion D.J. Newbill scored 12 of his 31 points over the last 5½ minutes, including the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, to give his team its first win since defeating Nebraska. The 79-76 victory also allowed Penn State to win a close game in league action for a change after losing its previous five decided by four points or fewer.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PENN STATE (16-15): Newbill posted his 16th 20-point game against the Golden Gophers and ended the regular season averaging 20.8 points – the highest mark by a Big Ten player since Indiana’s Eric Gordon (20.9) in 2008. The Southern Miss transfer endured one of the worst games of his senior season in the February meeting against Nebraska, however, scoring 11 points while matching a season high with six turnovers. Ross Travis (6.3 rebounds), who is three boards shy of 800 for his career, is the first player to lead the Nittany Lions in rebounding in three straight seasons since John Amaechi (1993-95).

ABOUT NEBRASKA (13-17): Shavon Shields (15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds), who tallied 26 points and a career-high tying four steals Sunday, became the 14th player in school history to amass 1,000 points and 500 boards in his career. The junior forward also went 10-of-11 at the free-throw line to lead the Cornhuskers’ uncharacteristic march to the stripe, where they finished 23-of-37 after attempting 10.6 foul shots over the first seven games of their losing streak. Terran Petteway (17.8 points) has 535 points this season and needs 21 more to become only the second player (Dave Hoppen, 1984-85) to appear twice on the school’s top-10 single-season scoring list.

TIP-INS

1. The winner meets No. 5 seed Iowa in Thursday’s second round.

2. Nebraska (0-9) and Penn State (1-8) combined to go 1-17 away from home in Big Ten play.

3. The 43 points scored by the Cornhuskers in February were the fewest by a Nittany Lions opponent this season.

PREDICTION: Penn State 56, Nebraska 52