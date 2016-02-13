Preview: Penn State at Nebraska

PennState was in the throes of a four-game losing streak when the Nittany Lionsupset then-No. 21 Indiana last Saturday. The Nittany Lions have had a week tobask in the spotlight, but now have to get back to work as they travel toNebraska for a Saturday game against a Cornhuskers team that has lost four offive games and will not have second-leading scorer Shavon Shields for a secondstraight game.

PennState upset Indiana with a superlative defensive effort, holding the Hoosiers --who were ranked No. 2 in the nation in field-goal percentage at 51.1 -- to aseason-low 36.2 percent. Brandon Taylor scored 11 of his 24 points in the final10 minutes and the Nittany Lions held All-America candidate Yogi Ferrell toonly 13 points. Nebraska coach Tim Miles said three-time captain Shields is showing improvement from hisconcussion and neck strain injury but won’t play and might not even attend thegame. Shields remains in the team’s concussion protocol process, and his spiritand mood were upbeat when he attended Thursday’s practice, but he is ”notquite where he needs to be to return to activity,” Miles said Friday.

TV:6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUTPENN STATE (12-12, 3-8 Big Ten): While Brandon Taylor was the statistical staragainst the Hoosiers with 24 points and six rebounds, it was Shep Garner whosecured the upset by making four of his final six free throws in thefinal 37 seconds. GuardDevin Foster rebounded from a putrid performance at Iowa (1-of-6, two points)to go 5-of-6 and finish with 13 points in a performance that coach PatrickChambers called “fearless.” “I think it’s great for us to see guys hit shotslike they did in crunch time or get stops on defense,” Taylor told reporters.“It shows us that when it comes down to it, they can get the job done. That’ssomething that we are trying to string together and add on to the games we haveleft on the schedule.”

ABOUTNEBRASKA (13-12, 5-7): Against Wisconsin, freshman Jack McVeigh made his firstcareer start in place of Shields and finished with eight points, one turnoverand one blocked shot in 23 minutes. Without Shields in the lineup, theCornhuskers finished with their lowest output in two months, shooting 40.7percent from the field and making just 4-of-13 3-point attempts. Leading scorerAndrew White III (16.9 points per game) was saddled with foul trouble and scoredonly 10 points, while Glynn Watson Jr., who has emerged as an offensive threat,paced the Cornhuskers with 16 points.

TIP-INS:

1. Nebraskahas committed 10 or fewer turnovers in six straight games.

2. Nebraska‘sopponents are making 41.4 percent of their 3-point shots -- no team gives up ahigher percentage in the Big Ten.

3. Taylorand Foster combined for 37 points and just two turnovers in a combined 58minutes against Indiana.

PREDICTION: Penn State 70, Nebraska 69