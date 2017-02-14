Preview: Penn State at Nebraska

With the first back-to-back 20-point games of his career, Lamar Stevens has Penn State on the brink of its longest Big Ten win streak of the season heading into Tuesday's game at Nebraska. The Big Ten Freshman of the Week had 46 points and 12 rebounds as the Nittany Lions defeated No. 24 Maryland and Illinois to win two straight league games for only the second time this season.

Pat Chambers' team dropped five of six games, including a three overtime thriller against Indiana, prior to holding off the Terrapins and earning its first win at Illinois since 2009. "Putting teams away has been our Achilles' heel," Payton Banks told the media after matching his career high with 24 points against the Illini. "I felt we executed it perfectly." The Cornhuskers are in a slide since opening Big Ten play at 3-0, dropping three straight and eight of the last nine games. Nebraska senior Tai Webster, the No. 3 scorer in the Big Ten behind Iowa's Peter Jok and Purdue's Caleb Swanigan, recently surpassed 1,000 career points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (14-12, 6-7 Big Ten): With three freshmen - Stevens, Tony Carr and Mike Watkins - among their top five scorers, the future looks bright for the Nittany Lions. Carr has been the most consistent, scoring in double figures in all but six games, and Watkins is the team's top rebounder (8.2 per game) and shot blocker (2.6). Add in a pair of juniors in Banks and Shep Garner and sophomore Terrence Samuel, and the Nittany Lions have a chance to finish strong and take a step forward next season after posting a 64-62 record since the start of the 2013-2014 season.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (10-14, 4-8): While it didn't result in a victory, the Cornhuskers had to be happy to get forward Ed Morrow back after missing seven games because of a foot injury. The sophomore and team's leading rebounder at 8.2 per game picked up where he left off, grabbing 13 boards in an overtime loss to No. 7 Wisconsin on Thursday. The Cornhuskers went 1-6 without Morrow, who went down with the injury Jan. 8 against Northwestern and also leads the team in shooting.

TIP-INS

1. The Cornhuskers are 39-48 since making the NCAA Tournament in 2013-14, the second season for coach Tim Miles.

2. The Nittany Lions won three of the last four meetings with the Cornhuskers, but are 0-4 in Big Ten games at Nebraska.

3. The Cornhuskers failed to score 70 points in six of their last eight losses, which bodes well for a Penn State team that is 10-0 when holding an opponent to fewer than 70 points.

PREDICTION: Penn State 74, Nebraska 67