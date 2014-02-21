Nebraska 80, Penn State 67: Terran Petteway scored 26 points to lead the way as the Cornhuskers rolled over the visiting Nittany Lions to win their fourth straight conference game for the first time since 1999.

Petteway made 14-of-19 at the foul line for Nebraska (15-10, 7-6 Big Ten), which had season highs in free throws made (37) and attempted (48). Shavon Shields scored 13 points and Ray Gallegos had 11 while Walter Pitchford added 11 before leaving the game with 8:02 left with an apparent left knee injury for the Cornhuskers.

Tim Frazier and D.J. Newbill each tallied 17 points to lead Penn State (13-14, 4-10), which lost for the fourth time in five games after a three-game winning streak. Frazier added five assists and Donovon Jack grabbed nine rebounds for the Nittany Lions, who shot 34.9 percent from the field.

Petteway scored the first seven points during a 9-0 run that gave Nebraska a 12-point lead before the Nittany Lions battled back within 31-26. The Cornhuskers made 21-of-23 free throws in the first half and held Penn State to one point over the final four minutes for a 39-27 edge at intermission.

Nebraska started fast in the second half with a 7-2 run – five by Petteway – and built the lead to 22 with a little over 14 minutes to go. The Cornhuskers led by as much as 27, notching their fifth consecutive Big Ten home victory and sixth win in seven games overall.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The last time Nebraska won four straight conference games was when it was in the Big 12, topping Colorado, Missouri, Kansas and Iowa State during the 1998-99 season. … Penn State F Brandon Taylor, the team’s third-leading scorer, was ejected after picking up his second technical foul with 15:01 left in the game and scored four points. Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers and F Ross Travis were also called for technicals. … Nebraska G Tai Webster made his only field-goal attempt and finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.