FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Penn State 68, Nebraska 65
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 11, 2015 / 11:19 PM / 3 years ago

Penn State 68, Nebraska 65

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS 23 to 24 in graph 3)

Penn State 68, Nebraska 65: D.J. Newbill tallied 26 points and a career-high four blocks while Geno Thorpe hit a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining as the Nittany Lions edged the Cornhuskers in the first round of the Big Ten tournament in Chicago.

Freshman Shep Garner added a season-high 19 points for No. 13 seed Penn State (17-15), which faces fifth-seeded Iowa in Thursday’s second round. Brandon Taylor provided eight points, six boards and five rejections off the bench as the Nittany Lions set a tournament record with a school-record 16 blocked shots.

Terran Petteway hit four first-half 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 29 points for No. 12 seed Nebraska (13-18), which dropped its ninth straight game to match its longest losing streak since 2002-03 despite grabbing 24 offensive rebounds and winning the battle of the glass 51-34. Shavon Shields posted his second double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 boards, but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the waning seconds.

After misfiring on its first two 3-point attempts out of the break, Penn State connected on its next four – two each from Newbill and Garner – during a second-half opening 17-6 surge that left the Nittany Lions with a 16-point advantage with 15:47 remaining. Nebraska staged a furious rally over the following six minutes, scoring the next 14 points to pull within 51-49 midway through the second half on a 3-pointer from Tai Webster.

Penn State refused to give up the lead, however, getting another 3-pointer from Garner and a three-point play from Newbill on consecutive possessions and pushed its edge back out to eight less than two minutes later. The Cornhuskers closed within one twice down the stretch - the second time coming with 43 seconds left after a pair of late free throws from Petteway - but were unable to secure a late rebound with six seconds to go that could have given them a chance to score the go-ahead bucket on the other end.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Nittany Lions’ previous school record for blocked shots was 13 against Lehigh on Dec. 6, 1998. … Nebraska, which entered Wednesday averaging a conference-low 8.4 offensive rebounds and ranked second-to-last in total rebounds (32.4), posted its most offensive boards since collecting 24 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 23, 2004, and recorded its most total rebounds since corralling 52 against Texas Tech on Feb. 27, 2010. … Newbill’s four blocks were one more than he tallied in his first 31 games this season combined and the first time he recorded more than one in a contest.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.