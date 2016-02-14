Nebraska 70, Penn State 54

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Junior guard Andrew White scored a career-high 35 points and Nebraska, playing its second game without injured senior forward Shavon Shields, defeated Penn State 70-54 on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

White had 15 points in the first 10:29 of the game and then scored 12 points in the first 7:15 of the second half, including 10 straight, to give Nebraska (14-12, 6-7 Big Ten) the lead for good.

Shields attended the game, one week after leaving the same arena on a gurney after he suffered a severe concussion and neck strain. It’s uncertain when Shields, the team’s second leading scorer, will return.

Senior forward Brandon Taylor led Penn State (12-13, 3-9) with 14 points. He had nine in the first half but left 15 seconds into the second half after picking up his second and third fouls.

By the time Taylor returned with 14:24 left, Penn State trailed by double figures and the Nittany Lions, last in Big Ten games in field goal shooting, never rallied.

Penn State went 6:30 without a field goal in the second half and trailed by as many as 28 points.

Freshman guard Glynn Watson hit a 3-pointer off the dribble at the buzzer to give Nebraska 32-31 halftime lead.