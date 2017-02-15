FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McVeigh, Watson lead Nebraska to victory over Penn State
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 4:34 AM / 6 months ago

McVeigh, Watson lead Nebraska to victory over Penn State

Jack McVeigh and Glynn Watson Jr. each scored 15 points to lead Nebraska to a 82-66 victory over Penn State in a Big Ten game Tuesday night in Lincoln, Neb.

The Cornhuskers (11-14, 5-8 Big Ten) never trailed. Penn State (14-13, 7-7) was led by Tony Carr's 15 points.

Tai Webster added 12 points and six assists and Jordy Tshimanga had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field with seven rebounds for Nebraska.

Lamar Stevens contributed 13 points and seven rebounds for the Nittany Lions.

A 10-2 run fueled by five points from McVeigh gave Nebraska a 34-24 lead with 6:53 left in the first half. It proved to be a game-changing run because Penn State went into halftime with a 45-37 lead and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

The closest the Nittany Lions got was 45-39 with 18:50 left in regulation following a jumper by Shep Garner.

Nebraska's 11-2 run culminating with two free throws by McVeigh gave the Cornhuskers a 67-49 lead with 9:55 left.

The Cornhuskers won the rebounding battle 40-29 and produced 18 assists while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Penn State shot only 39.7 percent, including 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

Nebraska also outscored Penn State 46-28 in the paint.

