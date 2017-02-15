McVeigh, Watson lead Nebraska to victory over Penn State

Jack McVeigh and Glynn Watson Jr. each scored 15 points to lead Nebraska to a 82-66 victory over Penn State in a Big Ten game Tuesday night in Lincoln, Neb.

The Cornhuskers (11-14, 5-8 Big Ten) never trailed. Penn State (14-13, 7-7) was led by Tony Carr's 15 points.

Tai Webster added 12 points and six assists and Jordy Tshimanga had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field with seven rebounds for Nebraska.

Lamar Stevens contributed 13 points and seven rebounds for the Nittany Lions.

A 10-2 run fueled by five points from McVeigh gave Nebraska a 34-24 lead with 6:53 left in the first half. It proved to be a game-changing run because Penn State went into halftime with a 45-37 lead and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

The closest the Nittany Lions got was 45-39 with 18:50 left in regulation following a jumper by Shep Garner.

Nebraska's 11-2 run culminating with two free throws by McVeigh gave the Cornhuskers a 67-49 lead with 9:55 left.

The Cornhuskers won the rebounding battle 40-29 and produced 18 assists while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Penn State shot only 39.7 percent, including 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

Nebraska also outscored Penn State 46-28 in the paint.