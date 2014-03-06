Preview: Penn State at Northwestern

The battle to avoid the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten tournament gets hot and heavy on Thursday when Penn State visits Northwestern. The two schools are in tight pack with Purdue and Illinois for the bottom four spots in the standings. The Wildcats looked like they would avoid this scrum for awhile but are losers of six straight while struggling on the offensive end.

Northwestern has a chance to control its own destiny to avoid the basement with its final two games coming against the Nittany Lions and then at Purdue to close the regular season on Saturday. Penn State posted a thrilling victory over Ohio State last week and hung in against Wisconsin on Sunday before falling short in a 71-66 setback. The Nittany Lions are playing their final two on the road, with a trip to Minnesota coming up after the visit to the Wildcats.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PENN STATE (14-15, 5-11 Big Ten): Tim Frazier is coming to the end of a remarkable career and the fifth-year senior is having some trouble as the finish line gets closer. Frazier struggled to control his emotions in the first half of his senior night against Ohio State and was held to 10 points in 22 minutes during the loss to Wisconsin. D.J. Newbill is picking up the slack, posting his second straight 23-point outing against the Badgers and averaging 21.3 points over the last four contests.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (12-17, 5-11): The Wildcats are one of the lowest scoring teams in Division I at an average of 60 points and are shooting just 39.6 percent from the field - the worst mark in the Big Ten. Northwestern managed 60 points or fewer for the fourth straight game in a 54-47 loss at Nebraska on Saturday, getting 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from Alex Olah and 25 percent shooting from the rest of the team. Leading scorer Drew Crawford (15.5 points) is 6-for-23 from the field in the last two games and has shot 50 percent or better only once in his last six contests.

TIP-INS

1. The schools split two meetings last season, with each winning on the other’s home floor.

2. Northwestern ranks last in the Big Ten in scoring offense while Penn State is last in scoring defense (72.2).

3. The Nittany Lions (.318) and the Wildcats (.302) are the bottom two teams in the conference in 3-point shooting.

PREDICTION: Penn State 69, Northwestern 61