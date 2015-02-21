Preview: Penn State at Northwestern

Northwestern has strung together back-to-back victories after not having won since late December and looks to continue its streak when it hosts Penn State in Saturday’s Big Ten play. The Wildcats defeated Rutgers on Dec. 30 and then lost 10 straight games before recording impressive victories over Iowa and Minnesota. The Nittany Lions are heading in the other direction with three straight losses and five in six games.

Penn State suffered a 55-47 loss to Wisconsin on Wednesday as star guard D.J. Newbill had 29 points while the rest of the Nittany Lions totaled 18. “I was just trying to get a win, man,” a dejected Newbill told reporters. “The points mean nothing to me if we don’t win the game. I was just trying to do whatever I could to keep my team in the game.” Northwestern knocked down a season-high 15 3-pointers in Wednesday’s 72-66 road win at Minnesota.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PENN STATE (15-12, 3-11 Big Ten): Newbill averages 21.1 points per game and ranks fourth in school history with 1,679 career points and even coach Patrick Chambers admits he is being asked to do too much. “He needs help, and I’ve said this since nonconference play, we are not going to be the best team we can be if he has to score 30 points a night,” Chambers told reporters. “It’s just too much pressure, too much stress on one man.” Forward Ross Travis averages a team-best 6.1 rebounds and his eight boards against Wisconsin moved him into third place on the school’s all-time list with 768.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (12-14, 3-10): As the losses mounted, Wildcats coach Chris Collins continued to keep the mood light in practice sessions and team meetings and his squad finally is producing results. “I wanted them to not think about the fact that we’d lost 10 games in a row,” Collins told reporters. “You’ve got to stay the course. We have a lot of young players, and it can be easy to overreact and do crazy things.” Point guard Bryant McIntosh had 17 points against the Golden Gophers and averages a team-best 12.3 points with guard Tre Demps right behind at 12.2.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State has won 12 of the past 15 meetings, including a 59-32 victory last season.

2. Nittany Lions C Jordan Dickerson has 40 blocked shots this season and has moved into 10th place on the career list with 69.

3. Wildcats G JerShon Cobb (foot) has missed the past three games.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 54, Penn State 50