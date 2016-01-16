Preview: Penn State at Northwestern

Northwestern looks to remain on track, after winning its last two games to match its best 18-game start in 70 years, when it hosts Penn State Saturday. The Wildcats are also off to their best Big Ten start since it opened 4-1 in 1967-68.

The Wildcats have found different ways to weather shooting slumps and the continued absence of 7-0 center Alex Olah (six games, foot injury), and it was point guard Bryant McIntosh who scored eight of the team’s first 12 points and 20 of his 28 points during the second half of a 70-65 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday. “B-Mac really started us off that game,” Northwestern Sanjay Lumpkin told reporters. “He made some big plays right at the beginning of the game. He makes big plays every night. He’s just a good point guard. He’s a floor general for us and he keeps us going.” Penn State is no stranger to tough competition of late, as five of its last six opponents have posted a combined 70-16 record. The Nittany Lions have lost two straight, to No. 4 Michigan State last weekend and at No. 24 Purdue on Wednesday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU, ESPN3

ABOUT PENN STATE (10-8, 1-4 Big Ten): Brandon Taylor (team-high averages of 16.5 points, six rebounds) scored 21 points against Purdue, but was the only Nittany Lion to reach double figures. Freshman guard Josh Reaves (6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds) may miss three weeks with mononucleosis and will be a big loss. ”“With him out, our foot speed is not what it was,” coach Patrick Chambers told reporters. “And I got to mask that or manage that and come up with different ways to help our team get some turnovers and push the ball. But with him not out there, you lose deflections, you lose rebounds because he’s so long. So there’s so many categories that he fills that it really hurts.”

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (15-3, 3-2): The Wildcats are one of the conference’s most dangerous 3-point shooting teams (37 percent) and could exploit a Penn State perimeter defense that allows 38.5-percent shooting beyond the arc and is ranked 326th in the country. Guards McIntosh (16.1 points) and Tre Demps (14) lead an offense that is sixth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.68-to-1. The Wildcats have also held their own on the boards, even with the six-game absence of Olah, and have not been out-rebounded in their last 11 games.

TIP-INS

1. The game marks the series’ fourth straight played at Northwestern, with the Wildcats winning 60-39 in the most recent meeting on Feb. 21, 2015.

2. Northwestern’s scoring defense is ranked 29th in the country, limiting teams to 64.1 points per game.

3. Penn State 7-1 C Jordan Dickerson has blocked 34 shots in 18 games, good for the fifth-best total in the Big Ten.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 81, Penn State 70