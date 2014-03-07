Penn State 59, Northwestern 32: D.J. Newbill scored 12 points and the visiting Nittany Lions put together a strong defensive effort to silence the Wildcats in the Big Ten play.

Tim Frazier collected 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds while Brandon Taylor scored 11 points for Penn State (15-15, 6-11), which controlled play from the start. Ross Travis hauled in 10 rebounds to go with six points to the Nittany Lions.

Drew Crawford struggled to six points on 2-of-9 shooting in his final home game for Northwestern (12-18, 5-12). Alex Olah scored 14 points as the Wildcats shot 23.3 percent from the field in their lowest scoring performance of the season.

Northwestern scored the opening basket on Olah’s layup and never led again. Penn State responded with an 8-0 burst and pushed the lead out to 20 points before settling for a 32-15 gap at the break.

The Nittany Lions kicked off the second half with a 10-3 burst and the advantage reached 25 points on Taylor’s 3-pointer with just under 12 minutes to play. Taylor’s 3-pointer midway through the period made it a 50-23 lead and the Wildcats cruised to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Olah went 5-for-8 from the field but the rest of Northwestern went 5-of-35. … The Wildcats’ 10 field goals and 32 points marked the lowest totals in any Big Ten game this season. … Penn State pulled one game ahead of Purdue and Northwestern in last place in the conference.