FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northwestern 60, Penn State 39
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 21, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

Northwestern 60, Penn State 39

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Northwestern 60, Penn State 39: Vic Law had 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double as the Wildcats downed the Nittany Lions for their third straight Big Ten victory.

Tre Demps scored 16 points as Northwestern (13-14, 4-10) held Penn State to 27.3 percent shooting. Alex Olah added 10 points and Bryant McIntosh had eight assists.

D.J. Newbill had just three points on 1-of-6 shooting for Penn State (15-13, 3-12) after entering with a 21.1 scoring average. Geno Thorpe scored a team-high 13 points as the Nittany Lions set a season low for points while losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Penn State jumped out to a 12-3 lead before Northwestern answered with a 19-3 burst to take a 22-15 lead on Law’s layup with 4:30 left in the first half. Demps hit two free throws to give the Wildcats a 28-20 halftime lead and they went on to score the first six of the second half to open up a 14-point lead.

The Nittany Lions made a charge and used a 12-2 surge to pull within 38-34 on Ross Travis’ basket with 11:04 remaining. Northwestern answered with an 18-2 run to increase the lead to 20 points before Newbill hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 remaining for his only points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Olah blocked two shots to raise his career total to 136, tied for first in Northwestern history with John Shurna (2008-12). … Penn State’s previous low was 46 points in a loss to Rutgers on Jan. 3. … Wildcats G JerShon Cobb (foot) missed his fourth straight contest.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.