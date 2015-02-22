(Updated: RECASTS lede to include “Freshman”, “host” and season-high information for Law ADDS “freshman” and “tied a personal best” for McIntosh)

Northwestern 60, Penn State 39: Freshman Vic Law set season highs with 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double as the host Wildcats downed the Nittany Lions for their third straight Big Ten victory.

Tre Demps scored 16 points as Northwestern (13-14, 4-10) held Penn State to 27.3 percent shooting. Alex Olah added 10 points and freshman Bryant McIntosh tied a personal best with eight assists.

D.J. Newbill had just three points on 1-of-6 shooting for Penn State (15-13, 3-12) after entering with a 21.1 scoring average. Geno Thorpe scored a team-high 13 points as the Nittany Lions set a season low for points while losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Penn State jumped out to a 12-3 lead before Northwestern answered with a 19-3 burst to take a 22-15 lead on Law’s layup with 4:30 left in the first half. Demps hit two free throws to give the Wildcats a 28-20 halftime edge and they went on to score the first six of the second half to open up a 14-point advantage.

The Nittany Lions made a charge and used a 12-2 surge to pull within 38-34 on Ross Travis’ basket with 11:04 remaining. Northwestern answered with an 18-2 run to increase the margin to 20 points before Newbill hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 remaining for his only points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Olah blocked two shots to raise his career total to 136, tied for first in Northwestern history with John Shurna (2008-12). … Penn State’s previous low was 46 points in a loss to Rutgers on Jan. 3. … Wildcats G JerShon Cobb (foot) missed his fourth straight contest.