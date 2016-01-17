Penn State 71, Northwestern 62

Penn State forward Brandon Taylor scored 19 points, leading the Nittany Lions to a 71-62 upset of cold-shooting Northwestern on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

The Wildcats (15-4, 3-3 Big Ten) missed their first 15 3-point attempts and finished 3 of 26 from beyond the arc. Penn State (11-8, 2-4 Big Ten), on the other hand, hit nine 3-pointers and pulled away from Northwestern in the second half.

Northwestern started out cold and never heated up. The Wildcats missed all 12 3-point attempts and shot 28.1 percent from the floor in the first half. Penn State took advantage and took a 30-23 lead into halftime, behind 11 points from Taylor.

The Nittany Lions’ lead grew to double digits early in the second half. Jack hit a jumper that put Penn State up by 18 with eight minutes to play, before Northwestern made a run. The Wildcats cut the deficit to 59-50 on a dunk by center Dererk Pardon with 2:48 to play. But Penn State held off the final charge to pick up the Big Ten road win.

Forward Donovon Jack came off the bench to score 14 points for the Nittany Lions, who had lost two straight and four of five.

Guard Tre Demps had 22 points, and guard Bryant McIntosh added 12 points and handed out 10 assists for the Wildcats.

Northwestern will look to bounce back at No. 3 Maryland on Tuesday.