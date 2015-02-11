Preview: Penn State at Ohio State

No. 21 Ohio State is making a brief stop at home during a stretch of four out of five on the road and will host Penn State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes split the first half of that road test and are coming off a 19-point win at Rutgers that pushed them into a tie for second place in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions have yet to win on the road in conference play but put together a strong defensive effort in a 56-43 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Ohio State likely will still be without suspended forward Marc Loving, who missed the last two games due to an off-court issue. The sophomore is the Buckeyes’ second-leading scorer and best 3-point shooter, but the team figured out how to operate without him Saturday by letting freshman D’Angelo Russell take over. Penn State has its own guard capable of shouldering the scoring load in D.J. Newbill, but the senior has more turnovers (17) than assists (12) in the last four games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (15-9, 3-8 Big Ten): The Nittany Lions are winners of three of their last five games but both of the losses have come on the road, and the team failed to reach 60 points in each setback. Penn State should have some fond memories of Columbus, Ohio, however, as the team snapped an 18-game losing streak in the series with a 71-70 overtime victory last season. Newbill hit a 3-pointer to force the overtime and won it on a jumper with two seconds left while finishing with 25 points.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (18-6, 7-4): Russell became the fourth player in Buckeyes history and the first freshman to post a triple-double when he delivered 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the 79-60 win at Rutgers on Saturday. The standout guard has gone for at least 20 points in six of the last seven games and has at least a double-double in four of those contests. Russell is getting some help from fellow freshman Jae’Sean Tate, who matched a season-high with 20 points against Rutgers and has put up at least 16 in three of the last four games.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State swept the two-game series last season for the first time since 1998.

2. Nittany Lions F Brandon Taylor is 6-of-12 from beyond the arc in the last two games.

3. Loving could return as soon as Saturday, when the Buckeyes visit Michigan State.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 75, Penn State 62