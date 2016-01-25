Preview: Penn State at Ohio State

After having lost its previous two away games by an average of 30 points, Ohio State showed some fight in an 11-point road loss to Purdue on Thursday. The Buckeyes will put their road woes behind them Monday when they host a Penn State squad that recorded a win in its previous road game against Northwestern on Jan. 16.

Ohio State’s faint hopes of earning an NCAA Tournament berth were dimmed despite the Buckeyes’ valiant effort against the 22nd-ranked Boilermakers. Execution, not effort, doomed the Buckeyes, who were within one point at 62-61 with less than three minutes to go before they missed three straight shots and watched the lead balloon to eight points with one minute remaining. In the first half of Thursday’s loss to Wisconsin - Penn State’s fourth home loss of the season - the Nittany Lions had more turnovers (nine) than made field goals (five), and the first 15 minutes of the second half was pretty much the same sloppy play. “You’ve got to play for 40 minutes and I don’t know what’s going on at home,” coach Patrick Chambers told reporters. “We’re just not playing good basketball in this arena right now.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (11-9, 2-5 Big Ten): Three Nittany Lions - Brandon Taylor (16.2 points), Shep Garner (14.1) and Payton Banks (10.8) - average more than 10 points with Taylor controlling the boards (six rebounds per game) and Garner the assist (2.9) leader. Taylor, who missed the only field-goal attempt he took in the first half against Wisconsin, finally came alive and scored 11 points in the second half as the Nittany Lions were able to cut the Badgers’ lead to three with 30 seconds left. Penn State is 9-1 when holding opponents below 70 points this season with the lone loss coming against Wisconsin.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (12-8, 4-3): Marc Loving leads four Buckeyes in double figures (13.7 points) while Jae’Sean Tate is the leading rebounder with 6.4 rebounds to go along with 11 points per game. Sophomore guard Kam Williams (eight points per game) has provided a spark off the bench and laid claim to more playing time after going 23-of-42 and averaging 12.6 points per game in his last five contests. Freshman point guard JaQuan Lyle struggled against the Boilermakers and compiled two points, two assists and four turnovers, and he was benched during the first half after not running hard on a Purdue fast break.

TIP-INS

1. Williams leads the Big Ten in 3-point field-goal percentage during league play (58.6).

2. Ohio State and Penn State are tied for 10th in scoring defense (74.3) in conference action.

3. Penn State F Donovan Jack (4.4 points, 2.7 rebounds) is averaging 13 points and 6.5 boards in his previous two road games.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 77, Penn State 68