Preview: Penn State vs. Ohio State

The Big Ten tournament has been a bit of a home away from home for Ohio State, which has won 14 of its last 17 games at the event and claimed four tournament titles in 12 years under coach Thad Matta. The seventh-seeded Buckeyes will most likely need another championship run in Indianapolis in order to extend their streak of seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances and will begin that quest Thursday against 10th-seeded Penn State.

Ohio State posted a respectable 11-7 record in conference play this season - including a 66-46 home win versus the Nittany Lions on Jan. 25 - but possesses an RPI rating of 76 entering the tournament and an unsightly 2-8 record against top-50 RPI teams. Much has changed since the teams’ first meeting, however, as the Buckeyes will be without emotional leader Jae‘Sean Tate while Penn State will have Josh Reaves, who missed the game due to illness, and a healthy Shep Garner, who was limited in that same game due to illness. Making matters worse for Ohio State is a win Thursday guarantees a third matchup in 18 days with No.2 seed Michigan State - which defeated the Buckeyes by an average of 17 points in two of their last three regular-season contests - in Friday’s quarterfinals. The Nittany Lions fared even worse in two tries against Michigan State this year (losing by an average of 29 points) but finished with seven conference victories - its most since collecting nine in 2010-11.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PENN STATE (16-15): Although senior forward Brandon Taylor (16.3 points) leads the team in scoring and was held to fewer than 10 points only once in conference play, the Nittany Lions can thank Garner (14.5) for their strong finish; the sophomore guard averaged 19.5 points over the team’s final six games. Garner went 24-of-49 beyond the arc over that span, which sparked a revitalized Penn State perimeter attack that converted 40 percent of its 3-pointers in those six contests. Taylor tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday’s 86-79 double-overtime victory against Illinois for his third double-double in five games, giving him eight for the season.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (19-12): Marc Loving (team-high 13.5 points) has averaged 21.7 points since Tate - the team’s third-leading scorer - was lost for the season with a left shoulder injury with three games left, scoring at least 19 points in each contest. Second-leading scorer Keita Bates-Diop (11.9) joined Loving and Tate as honorable-mention all-conference selections and enjoyed one of his finest all-around performances against Penn State in January with 22 points and eight rebounds. Three Buckeyes rank among the top 10 in the conference in blocks, led by freshman Daniel Giddens (1.4, sixth) and followed by sophomores Trevor Thompson (1.3, ninth) and Diop (1.2, 10th).

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State, which is seeded lower than sixth in Big Ten tournament for the first time under Matta, is 19-2 in the Big Ten tournament as the higher-seeded team.

2. Garner has made at least four 3-pointers in five of his last six games and Penn State has knocked down at least nine in all six contests.

3. The Buckeyes allowed an average of 62.6 points in nine Big Ten games against sub-.500 teams but yielded 88.6 points in nine games against conference teams with winning records.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 66, Penn State 62