Penn State 71, Ohio State 70 (OT)

Penn State 71, No. 23 Ohio State 70 (OT): D.J. Newbill scored 10 of his 25 points in the final 1:10 of regulation and overtime as the visiting Nittany Lions stunned the Buckeyes.

Newbill scored twice in the final 45 seconds of overtime to help clinch it and Brandon Taylor finished with 19 points for Penn State (11-10, 2-6 Big Ten), which has won two straight after beginning its Big Ten campaign with six consecutive losses. Graham Woodward chipped in 11 points and Tim Frazier recorded eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Nittany Lions.

LaQuinton Ross collected 16 points and seven boards for Ohio State (16-5, 3-5), which has dropped five of its last six. Lenzelle Smith Jr. scored 15 points, but had trouble at the free-throw line to leave the door open in regulation and overtime.

Smith hit a jumper to give Ohio State a 68-67 lead in overtime, but converted only 2-of-3 at the line after getting fouled beyond the arc to stretch the advantage to three points. Newbill came back with a layup and Amir Williams turned it over for the Buckeyes on the next possession, leading to Newbill s go-ahead jumper with two seconds left.

Penn State center Jordan Dickerson s layup with over two minutes to play cut a Nittany Lions’ deficit that had reached 11 points to 62-59 before Newbill buried a 3-pointer on the next possession to knot it with just over a minute left to play. Aaron Craft snapped a field-goal drought of nearly eight minutes with a layup to put Ohio State back in front, but Smith split a pair of free throws, leaving the door open for Newbill s tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds on the clock.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ohio State coach Thad Matta dropped to 17-1 against Penn State since taking over the program. ¦ The Buckeyes had an 80-game home winning streak against unranked opponents come to an end. ¦ Newbill, Woodward and Taylor combined to go 9-of-18 from 3-point range.