No. 21 Ohio State 75, Penn State 55: Sam Thompson scored a career-high 22 points to lift the host Buckeyes to their fifth win in six games.

Freshman D‘Angelo Russell added 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Ohio State (19-6, 8-4 Big Ten) avenged a season sweep by Penn State in 2013-14. Shannon Scott contributed a career-high 10 rebounds and six assists for the Buckeyes, who never trailed in the game.

D.J. Newbill scored 16 points to lead Penn State (15-10, 3-9), which fell for the third time in four games and suffered its eighth consecutive road loss in conference play. Brandon Taylor had all 11 of his points in the second half for the Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes scored the first 12 points, but Penn State, which missed 10 of its first 11 shots, clawed back to within 24-16 with less than six minutes to play. Russell erupted for seven points in an 11-2 burst as Ohio State surged ahead 35-18 before settling for a 14-point edge at the break.

Taylor buried three 3-pointers and Newbill had one to get the Nittany Lions within 47-36 just over six minutes into the second half. Thompson answered with a triple and converted a three-point play sandwiched around a three-point play by freshman Keita Bates-Diop as the lead ballooned to 56-38.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thompson failed to score in double digits in the previous four games, averaging 7.3 points in that span. ... Taylor has knocked down at least three 3-pointers in five of his past six games and is 9-for-18 over the past three. ... Buckeyes F Marc Loving, the team’s second-leading scorer and top 3-point shooter, missed his third consecutive game due to an off-court issue while C Anthony Lee sat out with a groin injury.