Preview: Penn State at Pennsylvania

Penn State already lost to a mid-major this week and hopes to avoid a similar fate against a low-major team when it visits pesky Pennsylvania on Saturday. The Nittany Lions could not guard without fouling in a 90-80 loss to Bucknell on Tuesday but got another solid performance from senior Tim Frazier, whose early injury last season doomed Penn State. The Quakers will put pressure on the Nittany Lions with their outside shooting.

Pennsylvania got off to a rough start with a loss to rival Temple but bounced back against Monmouth on Tuesday behind 25 points from Miles Jackson-Cartwright, who struggled in the opener. Jackson-Cartwright found his shot on Tuesday and buried five 3-pointers. Penn State boasts a few players who can get hot and go off like that, led by Frazier and D.J. Newbill.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, IvyLeagueDigitalNetwork.com

ABOUT PENN STATE (1-1): Frazier was hurt four games into what was supposed to be his senior season last year and is still shaking off the rust from that season-ending knee injury. The Houston native went for 25 points in 39 minutes during the season-opening win against Wagner but got caught up in foul trouble like several of his teammates against Bucknell. The Nittany Lions allowed the Bison to shoot 60.9 percent from the field and sent them to the foul line 31 times (for 24 points) in the 90-80 setback.

ABOUT PENNSYLVANIA (1-1): The Quakers don’t have much size but they do have center Darien Nelson-Henry, who recorded a double-double in each of the first two games. Nelson-Henry is shooting 56.5 percent from the field as Penn spreads the perimeter around him. Fran Dougherty, who like Frazier was lost early to a season-ending injury in 2012-13, provides the rest of the size in the starting lineup at 6-8 but can also step out beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. G Tony Hicks leads Pennsylvania in scoring at 20.5 points.

2. The Nittany Lions have taken each of the last three meetings, including a 58-47 home triumph last season.

3. Newbill scored 18 points in each of Penn State’s first two games.

PREDICTION: Pennsylvania 72, Penn State 69