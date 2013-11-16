(Updated: CORRECTS point totals for Frazier and Newbill in led RECASTS 3rd graph CORRECTS times in 5th graph CORRECTS field goal attempts in notes RECASTS final note)

Penn State 83, Pennsylvania 71: Tim Frazier led the way with 29 points and D.J. Newbill added 19 as the visiting Nittany Lions jumped out to a big lead and coasted past the Quakers.

Allen Roberts went 3-of-5 from 3-point range en route to nine points and Brandon Taylor knocked down a pair from beyond the arc as Penn State (2-1) grabbed its first road win. Frazier and Newbill combined to go 10-for-15 from the field in the first half as the Nittany Lions built an insurmountable lead.

Dorian Nelson-Henry scored 21 points for Pennsylvania (1-2). Fran Dougherty and Tony Hicks added 14 points apiece as the Quakers fell to 0-2 at home.

Donovan Jack buried a 3-pointer on the opening possession and Penn State never trailed. Newbill and Brandon Taylor each hit a 3-pointer during a 12-0 burst that stretched it out to 37-18, and the Nittany Lions cruised into the break with a 47-24 advantage.

Pennsylvania began the second half with a 10-2 run but Newbill stopped the bleeding with a jumper and Frazier converted a three-point play to push the lead back to 20 points with 16:09 left. The Quakers would draw as close as 73-61 with 5:06 left but never got it back to single digits.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Penn G Miles Jackson-Cartwright came in averaging 18.5 points but was held to six points Saturday on 1-of-5 shooting. … The Nittany Lions have taken four straight and eight of the last nine in the series. … Julian Moore, Jack and Taylor each fouled out for Penn State, which sent the Quakers to the line 40 times (27-for-40).