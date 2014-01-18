Preview: Penn State at Purdue

Purdue hopes to extend its Big Ten winning streak to three games on Saturday when it hosts Penn State, which is still seeking its first conference victory. The Boilermakers are coming off a quality road win against Illinois on Wednesday - a game in which they outrebounded their opponent for the seventh straight outing. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, ranked just 174th in the nation in rebounding entering Thursday’s action and must battle hard on the glass against A.J. Hammons and company.

A 7-foot sophomore, Hammons averages 6.9 rebounds to pace Purdue’s 29th-ranked rebounding attack (39.6 per game). He only has one double-double this season - an 18-point, 16-rebound effort in a loss to No. 9 Ohio State - but he has been a block machine of late, recording multiple rejections in 10 of his last 11 games. The presence of Hammons will undoubtedly create a headache for Penn State, which allowed Michigan’s big men (Jordan Morgan and Jon Horford) to shoot a combined 7-of-8 from the field in Tuesday’s 13-point loss to the Wolverines.

ABOUT PENN STATE (9-9, 0-5 Big Ten): Tim Frazier notched 17 points and six assists against Michigan while backcourt mate D.J Newbill added 17 points of his own. Newbill (17.3 points) and Frazier (16.7) comprise the third-highest scoring backcourt duo in the nation. Each of the Nittany Lions’ top seven scorers is capable of knocking down long-range shots, although Penn State only shoots 34 percent from 3-point range as a team.

ABOUT PURDUE (12-5, 2-2): Hammons led Purdue with 17 points and eight rebounds against Illinois as the Boilermakers’ 14-rebound advantage was their largest margin of the season. Sophomore guard Ronnie Johnson scored in double figures for the fifth straight game and finished 4-of-6 from the field and, perhaps more importantly, 4-of-4 from the foul line after struggling from the stripe for more than a month. Terone Johnson leads the team with an average of 13.4 points, although - like his younger brother - he struggles from the foul line (60.3 percent on the season).

TIP-INS

1. Purdue is 10-0 this season when shooting a higher percentage than its opponent.

2. Penn State is 9-0 in Frazier’s career when he has notched a double-double.

3. The teams play again on Feb. 2 on the Nittany Lions’ home court.

PREDICTION: Purdue 66, Penn State 64