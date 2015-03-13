Preview: Penn State vs. Purdue

Despite finishing in a three-way tie for third in the ultra-competitive Big Ten and snagging a No. 4 seed in the conference tournament, Purdue cannot take an invite to the Big Dance for granted quite yet. The Boilermakers can help their cause in Chicago, however, beginning with a win over No. 13 seed Penn State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. Purdue got off to an uneven 11-8 start – including home losses to Gardner-Webb and North Florida – before going 9-3 the rest of the way.

The Boilermakers, who have lost three straight conference tournament games, started generating momentum for their strong close to the season two games earlier, surviving a career-high 37 points from Big Ten leading scorer D.J. Newbill en route to an 84-77 overtime road win against the Nittany Lions in mid-January. Penn State endured two six-game losing streaks during league play after going 12-1 in non-conference action, but appears to be finding its early-season groove at the right time. The Nittany Lions dispatched fifth-seeded Iowa 67-58 on Thursday, moving into the Big Ten quarterfinals for the first time since a runner-up finish in 2011.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT PENN STATE (18-15): The Nittany Lions’ defense has performed admirably through two contests, holding Nebraska (30.2) and Iowa (season-low 26.3) to two of their worst field-goal percentages of the season. After freshman Shep Garner stepped up with a season-high 19 points Wednesday to complement Newbill’s 26-point effort, it was senior Ross Travis’ turn to be the second scoring option versus Iowa, tallying a season-high 17 points. Geno Thorpe, who recorded 30 steals in Penn State’s first 32 contests, doubled his previous career high with six on Thursday.

ABOUT PURDUE (20-11): Kendall Stephens (nine points per game) provided the spark for the Boilermakers in the first meeting, scoring 22 points - including the game-tying 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left in regulation off a missed free throw. Purdue landed two players on the Big Ten All-Defensive team, including Defensive Player of the Year Rapheal Davis (11 points per game) and second-team all-conference selection A.J. Hammons (11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, league-high 2.8 blocks), who became only the third player to lead the conference in blocked shots at least three times. The Boilermakers held opponents to 39.3 percent shooting during conference play – the ninth-lowest mark in the Big Ten since 1973-74.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this contest will meet top-seeded Wisconsin or No. 9 seed Michigan in Saturday’s semifinals.

2. Purdue’s seven-win improvement in conference play from last season (5-13) to this season (12-6) ranks as the most dramatic turnaround in school history.

3. After suffering five of its 14 conference losses by four or fewer points, two of Penn State’s three victories during its current winning streak have come by three.

PREDICTION: Purdue 67, Penn State 66