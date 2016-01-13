Preview: Penn State at Purdue

Purdue looks to get back on the winning track when it hosts Penn State in Big Ten play on Wednesday. The Boilermakers turned in one of their most disappointing displays of the season as they committed 16 turnovers in the 84-70 loss at Illinois on Sunday to fall six spots to No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

“You look at all of our losses and you look at the turnover column and they’re there,” Purdue coach Matt Painter told reporters. “You look when we win and we don’t have very many so it’s not that hard to figure out.” The Boilermakers have won 16 of their last 17 home games dating back to last season and hope to continue their dominant form at Mackey Arena by beating the Nittany Lions for the ninth straight time in West Lafayette. Penn State is left to search for answers after a deflating 92-65 loss to then-No. 5 Michigan State on Sunday. The Nittany Lions have dropped 11 of their last 12 Big Ten road games and hope to turn their fortunes around by beating Purdue at Mackey Arena for the first time since a 69-61 victory on Feb. 18, 2006.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (10-7, 1-3 Big Ten): Shep Garner scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half in the loss to Michigan State to finish in double figures for the 13th time this season. Julian Moore added 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field while Devin Foster had a career-high 12 points against the Spartans. “Julian is such a talent. He is young and is on a little bit of a rollercoaster,” Penn State head coach Pat Chambers told reporters. “It was nice to see him break out, but I’d like to see some consistency in him so his teammates can have the confidence in him continuing to play at a high level.”

ABOUT PURDUE (14-3, 2-2): P.J. Thompson and Caleb Swanigan led the Boilermakers with 12 points apiece but Swanigan committed a team-high five turnovers in the loss to Illinois. Rapheal Davis became the first Purdue player to foul out of a game this season and exited with zero points after tallying 16 in the win over Michigan on Jan. 7. “We fouled them and those were good calls,” Davis admitted to reporters. “I fouled out so there’s nothing to argue about or go back and look at the film about.”

TIP-INS

1. Purdue has won 10 of the last 12 meetings with Penn State.

2. The Boilermakers have won the rebounding battle in every game this season.

3. Penn State has scored at least 30 points in the paint in 10 straight games.

PREDICTION: Purdue 77, Penn State 63