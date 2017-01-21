Preview: Penn State at Purdue

Purdue is tough to beat at home and the No. 22 Boilermakers look to add another victory to the Mackey Court total when they host Penn State on Saturday in Big Ten play. Purdue is 33-3 over its 36 contests at the venue and Tuesday's 91-68 trouncing of Illinois improved its record to 601-138 in the facility.

Sophomore forward Caleb Swanigan recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds against the Fighting Illini for his ninth double-double in 10 games, while backup junior center Isaac Haas was superb with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting for his sixth career 20-point outing after experiencing some recent rough outings. "I was one-on-one, and my mentality is just to score it every time I get the ball," Haas told reporters. "That's what led to a good game, all the work I've been putting in getting back from that tough stretch." Penn State is striving to bounce back from a tough 78-75 loss to Indiana when Hoosiers guard James Blackmon Jr. drilled the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. "All in all, know that you are a really good team and you can compete with anybody in this league, so let's make sure that we understand that and conduct ourselves in that type of manner," Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers told his players afterward.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (11-8, 3-3 Big Ten): Freshman guard Tony Carr scored a career-best 24 points against Indiana for his third 20-point outing of the campaign but is averaging only 11.7 points in part because he is shooting just 35.6 percent from the field. Junior guard Shep Garner averages a team-best 12.6 points but he was just 13-of-45 shooting in a six-game span before scoring 15 points on 5-of-10 from the field against Indiana. Freshman forward Lamar Stephens is scoring 12 points per game and junior forward Payton Banks has knocked down a team-best 50 3-pointers while averaging 11.8 points.

ABOUT PURDUE (15-4, 4-2): Swanigan has been superb while averaging 18.4 points and 12.5 rebounds and his 15 double-doubles lead the nation. Haas ranks second in scoring with a 13.9 average while shooting 61.5 percent from the field and junior forward Vincent Andrews is averaging 12.3 points. Freshman guard Carsen Edwards (10.5 points, 39.6 shooting) is battling consistency issues, but the Boilermakers are 9-0 when he scores in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State is 2-19 when playing at Purdue with the most recent victory coming during the 2005-06 campaign.

2. The Boilermakers were 20-of-22 from the free-throw line versus Illinois and are 52-of-59 over their last three games.

3. Nittany Lions freshman PF/C Mike Watkins has 51 blocked shots, which ties for 10th on the school's single-season list.

PREDICTION: Purdue 75, Penn State 70