(Updated: UPDATED stats for Penn State in 3rd graph.)

Purdue 65, Penn State 64: A.J. Hammons made the decisive free throw with 1.1 seconds remaining as the host Boilermakers scored six of the final eight points to stun the Nittany Lions.

Hammons missed all four of his shots from the field but went 10-of-14 from the foul line for Purdue (13-5, 3-2 Big Ten), which has won three in a row after losing its first two conference games. Terone Johnson (14 points) made the tying 3-pointer in the final seconds while Basil Smotherman contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

Tim Frazier had 21 points and 10 rebounds while backcourt mate D.J. Newbill registered 17 and 10 for Penn State (9-10, 0-6), which has lost six straight - all Big Ten games - and failed to notch its first road victory since Nov. 16 at Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions were outrebounded 44-33 and lost despite holding the Boilermakers to 31.6 percent shooting.

The Boilermakers trailed by three points when Johnson made a driving layup with 18.1 seconds left and, after two free throws by Newbill, Johnson drained a 3-pointer from the left wing with 6.6 seconds to play. Penn State’s ensuing inbounds pass was thrown away and Purdue called a timeout with 1.4 seconds to go, setting up the play where Hammons caught a lob under the basket, was immediately corralled by Penn State’s Ross Travis and converted the first free throw to seal the win.

Purdue led for the bulk of the first half and held a 35-33 edge at intermission thanks to seven late points by Smotherman. Newbill made a 3-pointer with about 16 minutes left to draw Penn State within 39-37 and from that point on, neither team led by more than three.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Frazier scored 11 points in the first half to lead all scorers. Smotherman had nine first-half points to pace Purdue. ... Reserve G Kendall Stephens (12 points) also scored in double figures for the Boilermakers. ... Donovon Jack had four of Penn State’s eight blocks before fouling out.