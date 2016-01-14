No. 24 Purdue pounds Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- High volume scorer. Low volume shot attempts.

When Purdue coach Matt Painter began watching current Boilermakers sophomore forward Vince Edwards play high school and AAU basketball in Middletown, Ohio, Painter was impressed with Edwards’ knack of scoring 15 to 20 points while shooting only seven or eight times.

It was vintage Edwards on Wednesday night when he scored a season-high 19 points on only eight shots in leading the No. 24 Boilermakers to a 74-57 victory against Penn State in Mackey Arena.

”Tonight, I just felt different ... shot with confidence,“ said Edwards, who was 6 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range to go with five rebounds and no turnovers in 29 minutes. ”Opportunities were there early for me, and I credit my teammates for finding me.

“When a team has size like we do, you have to utilize it. Sometimes, shots aren’t there. But I have always been like this -- a low-volume shooter.”

Including the 6-foot-8 Edwards, who is starting at small forward this season after starting at power forward as a freshman, it helped Purdue’s superior front line dominate Wednesday night.

Sophomore 7-foot-2 center Isaac Haas added 14 points, 7-foot senior center A.J. Hammons had 13 points and seven rebounds and 6-9 freshman power forward Caleb Swanigan added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Purdue’s two centers and two forwards produced a collective 59 points and 23 rebounds, shooting 22 of 37 from the field (59.5 percent).

Related Coverage Preview: Penn State at Purdue

“You have to take shots in rhythm,” Edwards said. “Tonight, we were passing and catching like we are capable. Because we are such a big team, sometimes the speed of the game messes with us, but we played smart. We played Purdue basketball.”

The Boilermakers (15-3, 3-2) out rebounded the Nittany Lions 42-25, including 14-5 on the offensive glass.

“Vince was able to get some good looks from 3, and when you are playing bigs, he and (guard) Dakota Mathias allow us to run good offense,” said Painter, whose team bounced back from an 84-70 loss this past Sunday at Illinois. “Vince has to take good shots and be on the hunt like he was tonight. The difference in the game tonight was our rebounding and Vince’s efficiency.”

A 7-0 run that included four points from Haas and an Edwards 3-pointer gave Purdue a commanding 61-37 lead with 11:27 remaining.

Forward Brandon Taylor’s 21 points led Penn State (10-8, 1-4), which had no answer for Purdue’s front line. Forward Donovon Jack added 12 points before fouling out.

”Purdue played great, which I knew they would coming off their loss at Illinois,“ Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. ”We competed, but we missed some front ends of one and ones, and we had too many (12) turnovers.

“They are very good, especially when Edwards plays like that. Because of their other big guys, we don’t give Edwards enough credit. Unfortunately, we just can’t have nights like this that when they miss shots, they get the rebounds. Matt does a great job with their big men.”

Until Wednesday night, Edwards’ season high had been 14 against Vermont and Florida.

It marked the ninth consecutive time the Boilermakers have beaten the Nittany Lions in Mackey Arena.

“Rebounding always has to be a strength of our‘s,” said Swanigan, who had seven of his nine during the second half when Purdue pulled away. “Tonight, I also looked to get out of double teams, knowing that when that happens, I have to get rid of the ball.”

When Swanigan did, Haas, Hammons or Edwards usually were there to convert.

“I was in a bit of a funk there for a few games, but it is starting to come back to me now,” said Haas, who was 5 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line. “I have been getting in the gym for extra shots, and I had a good talk with coach Painter, who told more just to be more efficient and more productive.”

Purdue closed the first half on a 10-3 run to lead 38-25 through 20 minutes.

Edwards had 11 first-half points and Haas added 10. Taylor led the Nittany Lions with nine.

Purdue was 10 of 15 from the free throw line in the first half and Penn State was 1 of 2. The Boilermakers outrebounded the Nittany Lions 23-11, including 9-1 on the offensive glass.

Penn State used a 9-3 run to trim the deficit to 28-22 with 3:58 remaining in the opening 20 minutes, getting six points from Taylor in that sequence.

Purdue increased its lead to 25-13 with 7:56 left in the half, getting a 7-2 run that included a 3-pointer from guard Ryan Cline and a dunk from Hammons.

Purdue raced to an 18-9 lead with 11:56 left in the first half, with Haas scoring six points and Edwards five. The Boilermakers made seven of their first 12 shots from the floor.

NOTES: Penn State played its third Top 25 opponent in the past five games, including No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Michigan State. ... The Nittany Lions lost twice last season to Purdue -- in overtime in State College, Pa., and in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals in Chicago’s United Center. ... Nittany Lions senior F Brandon Taylor is one of only three Big Ten players to rank in the conference’s Top 10 in scoring and rebounding. ... Purdue’s non-starters are averaging 35.5 points per game. ... The Boilermakers are 17-2 in their 19 most recent home games, losing only to Maryland in January 2015 and to Iowa on Jan. 2, 2016.