No. 21 Purdue throttles Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- It would be difficult to locate a college basketball team that had a better week than No. 21 Purdue.

On Saturday, the Boilermakers got 19 points and 12 rebounds from Caleb Swanigan, shot 56.6 percent from the field (30 of 53) and ran away from Penn State 77-52 in Mackey Arena.

On Tuesday, Purdue (16-4, 5-2 Big Ten) got 24 points from Isaac Haas and 22 from Swanigan, shot 60.4 percent (32 of 53) and crushed Illinois 91-68.

Against Penn State, the Boilermakers also got 13 points from freshman guard Carsen Edwards and 10 each from Dakota Mathias and Vince Edwards.

Penn State (11-9, 3-4) was led by Josh Reaves with 12 points. The Nittany Lions shot only 31.3 percent (20 of 63).

"I would just say we are coming out ready to play," Vince Edwards said of Purdue's recent 25- and 23-point conference victories. "Our goal is to win the Big Ten. You do that with focus and taking care of business."

Mathias said Purdue never gave Penn State a chance to get back in the game after taking a 15-2 lead.

"I think we just knocked them out of their rhythm early," Mathias said. "I think that was the key from the start."

Purdue got tremendous balanced scoring during the opening half to build a 41-23 lead through 20 minutes. Swanigan and Carsen Edwards each had nine points while Vince Edwards and Mathias each added eight.

The Boilermakers used a 15-0 run to lead 15-2 and a 13-0 run to go ahead 37-20. Purdue shot 57.7 percent (15 of 26) in the opening 20 minutes, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range.

Penn State shot only 28.1 percent (9 of 32) in the first half, getting a team-best six points from Terrence Samuel.

For Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers, this was not the game his team needed after losing 78-75 at Indiana on a last-second shot Wednesday night.

"We're going to learn from this," Chambers said. "We knew Purdue was one of the toughest teams in the league. We've known that for six years. Give credit to Purdue's guards. They got in our shorts and made life hard."

Purdue coach Matt Painter said the loss to Indiana may have been a part of being able to jump all over the Nittany Lions during the first five minutes Saturday.

"It's hard to overcome that (last-second loss)," Painter said. "I watched that game live, and after Penn State came all the way back from being down 13 to tie it with four seconds to go, you feel good, but then James Blackmon hits that last-second shot, and that's hard to overcome, especially for a young team like Penn State.

"For us today, we kept the ball out of the paint, and I thought our ball-screen defense was better. We were better defensively today than we were Tuesday night. I also think we had success in the past two games because our guys were ready to play at the start of each of the four halves."

Purdue outrebounded Penn State 21-14 through 20 minutes, getting six from Swanigan and four each from Mathias and Vince Edwards.

NOTES: For a second consecutive game, Purdue jumped to a big early lead - 15-2 against Penn State after a 19-5 edge in a Tuesday victory against Illinois. ... Former Boilermakers coach Gene Keady attended Saturday's game and was honored with a bobble head promotion. ... Nittany Lions coach Pat Chambers is only 2-8 against Purdue after Saturday's loss, while Boilermaker coach Matt Painter improved to 18-5 against Penn State. ... Purdue entered Saturday's game leading the Big Ten in free-throw percentage at 84.6 percent in conference games only. ... Four of Penn State's five starters are natives of Pennsylvania. ... Two Purdue starters are from Indiana. ... Purdue and Penn State each have a difficult Tuesday game -- the Boilermakers are at Michigan State and the Nittany Lions are at No. 17 Wisconsin.