Preview: Penn State at Rutgers

Penn State looks to improve on its best start since 1995-96 and gain win number one in Big Ten play as it visits Rutgers on Saturday. The Nittany Lions must tighten up defensively after allowing 63.8 percent shooting in Wednesday’s 89-72 loss at No. 4 Wisconsin in their league opener and face a Rutgers squad that has struggled on the offensive end all season. The Scarlet Knights average only 59.5 points after dropping its first-ever Big Ten contest 51-47 to Northwestern at home Tuesday.

The game will be showcase two of the top senior guards in the league with Penn State’s D.J. Newbill taking on Myles Mack of Rutgers. Newbill scored 29 in the loss to Wisconsin and contributes 21.9 per contest to rank fifth in the nation through Thursday while Mack is averaging 13.9 points. The Nittany Lions leads the all-time series 37-29 between the two former Atlantic-10 members, who will meet for the first time since 2006.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PENN STATE (12-2, 0-1 Big Ten): Newbill has been productive and efficient, shooting 48.1 percent from the field -- 40.7 from behind the 3-point arc, including 5-of-9 in the last three games. Junior Brandon Taylor (10 points per game) and freshman Shep Garner (9.8) also contribute offensively while joining Newbill to give the Nittany Lions three players with at least 23 made 3-pointers. Geno Thorpe is averaging 11.3 points over the last two games and Ross Travis leads the team in rebounding (7.2).

ABOUT RUTGERS (8-6, 0-1): The Scarlet Knights are last in the league in field-goal percentage (38.8) and 3-point accuracy (29.8), but have been pesky on the defensive end with 4.9 blocks and 6.6 steals per game – both fourth in the Big Ten. Mack has made a team-high 24 3-pointers and Kadeem Jack is the only player averaging double figures in scoring (12.2). Junior Etou (9.1 points, team-high 6.9 rebounds) has also been productive for the Scarlet Knights, who own wins over Clemson and Vanderbilt.

TIP-INS

1. The Nittany Lions are 6-0 in games decided by five points or fewer, including wins over USC and Virginia Tech.

2. Mack has 187 career steals and needs three to pass Rashod Kent for second on Rutgers’ all-time list behind only Scarlet Knights coach Eddie Jordan (220).

3. Penn State averages 9.9 assists per game – last in the Big Ten – and had only seven on 29 made field goals Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Penn State 64, Rutgers 55