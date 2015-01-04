(Updated: CHANGES rebounding to 44-36 in Para 2)

Rutgers 50, Penn State 46: Kadeem Jack recorded 12 points, including a key free throw with 9.8 seconds left, and grabbed 11 rebounds as the host Scarlet Knights won their first-ever Big Ten contest.

Myles Mack contributed 10 points and seven rebounds for Rutgers (9-6, 1-1 Big Ten), which held the Nittany Lions to 28.8 percent from the field. Greg Lewis also grabbed seven rebounds as the Scarlet Knights won the battle on the boards 44-36 and held on despite making only four field goals in the second half.

D.J. Newbill led the way with 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting from the field and rimmed out a 3-pointer that could have tied the game at 49 with just over 10 seconds left for Penn State (12-3, 0-2). Brandon Taylor had 10 points and seven rebounds while Shep Garner and John Johnson each scored eight for the Nittany Lions.

Rutgers sprinted to a 13-3 lead as Penn State failed to make a field goal for more than seven minutes before Johnson’s 3-pointer. Mack scored eight and the Nittany Lions shot just 5-of-26 from the field in the opening 20 minutes as the Scarlet Knights led by as many as 14 before settling for a 30-19 lead at intermission.

Garner and Taylor each nailed a 3-pointer to open the second half and Penn State battled back within 40-38 after another Taylor 3-pointer with just over six minutes left. Jack’s twisting layup made it 47-44 with 1:31 left and Newbill answered inside with 29.2 seconds to go, but Mack drained two free throws to help Rutgers hold on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jack notched his ninth career double-double and second of the season. … Rutgers has won five of the last six meetings between the two former Atlantic 10 conference members, but trails the overall series 37-30. … Penn State lost for the first time in seven games decided by five points or fewer this season.