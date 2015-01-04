FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rutgers 50, Penn State 46
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 4, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

Rutgers 50, Penn State 46

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES rebounding to 44-36 in Para 2)

Rutgers 50, Penn State 46: Kadeem Jack recorded 12 points, including a key free throw with 9.8 seconds left, and grabbed 11 rebounds as the host Scarlet Knights won their first-ever Big Ten contest.

Myles Mack contributed 10 points and seven rebounds for Rutgers (9-6, 1-1 Big Ten), which held the Nittany Lions to 28.8 percent from the field. Greg Lewis also grabbed seven rebounds as the Scarlet Knights won the battle on the boards 44-36 and held on despite making only four field goals in the second half.

D.J. Newbill led the way with 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting from the field and rimmed out a 3-pointer that could have tied the game at 49 with just over 10 seconds left for Penn State (12-3, 0-2). Brandon Taylor had 10 points and seven rebounds while Shep Garner and John Johnson each scored eight for the Nittany Lions.

Rutgers sprinted to a 13-3 lead as Penn State failed to make a field goal for more than seven minutes before Johnson’s 3-pointer. Mack scored eight and the Nittany Lions shot just 5-of-26 from the field in the opening 20 minutes as the Scarlet Knights led by as many as 14 before settling for a 30-19 lead at intermission.

Garner and Taylor each nailed a 3-pointer to open the second half and Penn State battled back within 40-38 after another Taylor 3-pointer with just over six minutes left. Jack’s twisting layup made it 47-44 with 1:31 left and Newbill answered inside with 29.2 seconds to go, but Mack drained two free throws to help Rutgers hold on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jack notched his ninth career double-double and second of the season. … Rutgers has won five of the last six meetings between the two former Atlantic 10 conference members, but trails the overall series 37-30. … Penn State lost for the first time in seven games decided by five points or fewer this season.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.