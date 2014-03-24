Preview: Penn State at Siena

A semifinal berth is on the line when Penn State visits Siena on Monday in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational. The winner will even its record at .500 as well as advance to the Final Four of the sport’s third-most prestigious postseason tournament. The Saints have won five of their last six games after defeating Stony Brook in their CBI opener while Penn State edged Hampton 69-65 in its first outing.

The Nittany Lions rely on the standout backcourt duo of D.J. Newbill and Tim Frazier, who have combined to score more than 46 percent of Penn State’s points. The Nittany Lions won’t be the first Big Ten program the Saints have seen this season as Siena twice lost to Purdue in an eight-day period early in the season. The Saints are 14-11 all-time in national postseason tournaments, including four NCAA tournament victories, while Penn State is participating in the CBI for the first time.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (16-17): Newbill, who averages 17.8 points, was a second-team all-conference selection and needs 13 points to become the eighth player in school history to score 600 in a season. Frazier (15.2 points, 5.4 assists) was a third-team all-conference choice and his 638 career assists are seven shy of the Big Ten mark held by former Michigan State star Scott Skiles (1982-86). Forward Ross Travis averages a team-best 7.1 rebounds to go with an 8.5 scoring average.

ABOUT SIENA (16-17): Guard Rob Poole fuels the attack and has eight 20-point outings while leading the Saints in scoring (14.8) and 3-point baskets (61). Forward Brett Bisping is the squad’s top interior player and has posted four double-digit efforts on the boards while averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. Freshman point guard Marquis Wright averages 8.7 points to go with a team-best 57 steals but his biggest value lies as a floor general as he leads the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with 5.5 assists per game.

TIP-INS

1. The only previous meeting came in the second round of the 2000 NIT as Penn State prevailed 105-103.

2. Frazier (1,538) stands eighth on Penn State’s career scoring list and needs five points to surpass seventh-place Geary Claxton (2004-08).

3. Siena is 7-0 when holding opponents under 60 points.

PREDICTION: Siena 72, Penn State 69