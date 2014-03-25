Siena 54, Penn State 52: Evan Hymes drove for the decisive layup with 3.9 seconds left as the host Saints defeated the Nittany Lions to advance to the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational.

Lavon Long scored a career-best 17 points and Brett Bisping added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Siena (17-17), which won for the sixth time in seven games. Rob Poole added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Saints.

D.J. Newbill had 17 points for Penn State (16-18) but was just 5-of-18 shooting. Brandon Taylor added eight points and eight rebounds for the Nittany Lions, which shot 29.8 percent from the field and made just 12-of-22 free throws.

Poole hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer and Bisping followed with a basket to give the Saints a 51-46 lead with 1:23 remaining. Newbill scored four straight points and Penn State eventually tied the score at 52 on Taylor’s putback with 9.3 seconds to go before Hymes drove the length of court through the defense for the winning basket.

Penn State led by eight points less than 12 minutes into the game before Siena finished the half with a 16-4 spurt to grab a 25-21 halftime lead. The Saints led by seven six-plus minutes into the second half before the Nittany Lions went on a 13-3 surge and took a 41-38 lead on Geno Thorpe’s fast-break dunk with 8:19 to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Saints G Marquis Wright departed with 18.6 seconds left after landing hard and having his nose hit the leg of a television cameraman. … Penn State G Tim Frazier was held to five points while raising his career total to 1,543, moving past Geary Claxton (1,542 from 2004-08) for seventh-place on the school’s all-time scoring list. … The CBI bracket will be reseeded once all four semifinalists have been determined.