Preview: Penn State at Wisconsin

In an era of players leaving college early for the riches of the NBA, two senior stars collide Wednesday as Penn State travels to fourth-ranked Wisconsin for the Big Ten opener for both teams. Penn State’s D.J. Newbill leads the conference in scoring with 21.4 points per game and is a savvy leader with 110 career starts. Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky, the Big Ten’s Preseason Player of the Year and reigning league Player of the Week, leads the Badgers with 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Penn State has won 10 in a row and at 12-1 is off to its best start in 19 years but faces its sternest challenge to date. The Badgers have won five in a row and also finished non-conference play at 12-1, with the only blemish a 10-point loss to second-ranked Duke. The Nittany Lions never have won at the Kohl Center and their last victory over Wisconsin came in the 2011 Big Ten tournament, but the past 10 meetings have been decided by an average of 6.6 points.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (12-1): Newbill is 11th in the nation in scoring and 10th on the school’s all-time list in three years at Penn State. Brandon Taylor averages 10.6 points, boosted by four double-figure outputs in his last five games, and Ross Travis ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding (7.4). Freshman Shep Garner is shooting 85.7 percent from the free-throw line while making two or more 3-pointers in seven games.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (12-1): Kaminsky scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and six blocked shots in the Badgers’ 68-56 victory over Buffalo on Saturday. Wisconsin leads the Big Ten and ranks fourth nationally in scoring defense, holding opponents to 52.4 points per game. Nigel Hayes averages 11.9 points and 7.8 boards, ranking third in the league in rebounding while teaming with Kaminsky to form one of the conference’s top inside duos.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin hit 13-of-14 free throws in the final eight minutes of a 71-66 victory at Penn State on March 2.

2. Penn State is 6-0 in games decided by five points or fewer.

3. The Nittany Lions are 34th nationally in field-goal percentage defense (37.8 percent) while the Badgers are 43rd at 38.1 percent.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 74, Penn State 70