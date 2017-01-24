Preview: Penn State at Wisconsin

No. 15 Wisconsin hopes to have a bit of a breather after an emotional victory on the road when it comes home to take on Penn State in a Big Ten clash Tuesday night. The Badgers have won three straight and 12 of their last 13 after grinding out a 78-76 overtime triumph at Minnesota on Saturday as sophomore forward Ethan Happ recorded a career-high 28 points with 12 rebounds and six assists.

“For our team to have a win like this on the road against a really good team is fantastic,” Happ, the Big Ten Player of the Week, told reporters. “But the fact that we didn’t play great the whole game and we battled back, that’s a true test of character for our team.” Happ said he was exhausted after the game and Wisconsin must pick itself up to take on an improved Penn State team that is looking to rebound after two straight losses. The Nittany Lions had won five of seven games before losing on a 3-pointer at the buzzer against Indiana last Wednesday and getting routed at Purdue 77-52 on Saturday. Four of Penn State’s top six scorers are freshmen or sophomores and the Badgers have four seniors among their top five.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (11-9, 3-4 Big Ten): Leading scorer junior guard Shep Garner (12.3) scored 15 against Indiana, but was held to just 3-of-9 from the field – 0-of-5 from 3-point range – versus Purdue. Sophomore guard Josh Reaves was the only starter to score in double figures against the Boilermakers (12) while draining four 3-pointers and is sixth on the team at 8.5 points per contest overall. Freshman forward Mike Watkins continues to be a major force – posting 9.8 points along with team highs of 8.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, and shooting 55.8 percent from the field.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (16-3, 5-1): Senior guard Bronson Koenig drained two big 3-pointers in overtime Saturday, improving to 19-of-31 from behind the arc in Big Ten play, and is averaging a team-high 14.3 points overall. Coach Greg Gard calls Koenig a “crunch-time shot-maker,” and Happ told reporters: “To have a senior guard like that we know we can count on in clutch moments is huge for our team.” The 6-10 Happ (13.6 points) is third in the Big Ten in field-goal percentage (60.2) and rebounding (9.2) while senior forward Nigel Hayes scores 13.9 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Badgers won the last eight meetings, including a 66-60 triumph at Penn State last season.

2. The Nittany Lions are last in the Big Ten in field-goal percentage at 40.9 and 11th from 3-point range (34.4).

3. Wisconsin freshman G D’Mitrik Trice has drained 22 of his 40 attempts from 3-point range this season.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 77, Penn State 62